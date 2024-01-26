Can Christian Williams bring another plan together with the well-handicapped Cap Du Nord?

Could we be in for another Christian cracker? Christian Williams was being hailed as the best trainer of staying handicap chasers in Britain last spring, but how quick his name is forgotten.

The Ogmore Farm trainer is worthy of the title, having already won a Midlands, Welsh and Scottish Grand National, an Eider, a Coral Trophy, another Eider, another Scottish Grand National and a bet365 Gold Cup. And all those wins were achieved with only four horses.

So why has he been forgotten so quickly? It seems to be the same every year now because Williams simply doesn't train many winners in the autumn. He has saddled 91 runners since the start of October and only two were successful. That is a woeful strike-rate of two per cent.

But it's not unusual. Last season the stable went just 3-83 in the same period before going on to dominate the big staying races later in the campaign with Cap Du Nord and Kitty's Light.

There is evidently a pattern emerging and Cap Du Nord's season has followed that of his stable. Form figures of 7PU86 are uninspiring, but he ran four similarly lacklustre races during the same period last season before suddenly springing back to form in this event.

He was beaten just a length into second in this race last season off a mark of 125 and now returns to run off 3lb lower (122) in a bid to go one better. Does it remind you of anything?

Stablemate Kitty's Light had finished second in the Scottish Grand National in 2022 off a mark of 143 and returned last year to the race to win off, you guessed it, 3lb lower (140). Punters love it when a plan comes together and nobody is better at making one than Williams.

Or are they? Emmet Mullins doesn't miss too often when he lays one out for a race and his record in Britain this season is four wins from seven and one place, a 57 per cent strike-rate.

Donagh Meyler has ridden three of those four winners and makes the trip for his sole ride of the day on Sweet Will , who is having his third run for the yard after leaving Gavin Cromwell.

The handicapper doesn't take any chances with Mullins-trained runners anymore and who can blame him. Sweet Will competes off a mark 8lb higher than when he was fourth at Leopardstown over Christmas, but history tells us that is no reason to put a line through him.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Famous Bridge flying the flag for Richards and Quinlan again

Nicky Richards and Sean Quinlan combined to land this £100,000 prize with 40-1 rank outsider Takingrisks in 2021 and the pair look to have a more obvious contender in Tommy Whittle winner Famous Bridge .

The progressive eight-year-old, who runs in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, has won four of his last five starts with his sole defeat coming over an inadequate 2m4½f trip on his seasonal debut at Ayr in November.

"He needed his first run a little bit and then he's been very progressive," said Richards. "Don't worry about him on a bit of good ground."

Quinlan will be going for his third Great Yorkshire in four years, having backed up success on Takingrisks with another 40-1 victory aboard the Brian Ellison-trained Windsor Avenue, while Richards' father Gordon trained three winners of this prestigious handicap.

Sean Quinlan (left) and Nicky Richards (right): successful in the 2021 Great Yorkshire with Takingrisks Credit: Grossick Racing

"My father won it a few times, I've won it and I'm not finished yet," said Richards. "Hopefully we'll put up a bold show."

Cooper's Cross ended Quinlan's recent dominance when taking this contest last year but the nine-year-old has been pulled up by Sam Coltherd on his last two starts, including behind Famous Bridge in the Tommy Whittle.

The return to good ground for the first time since chasing home Kitty's Light in the Scottish National should suit Cooper's Cross as he defends his crown off a 3lb higher mark.

"There's not a lot in it so I'm not really concerned about that [the rating]," said trainer Stuart Coltherd. "He's been a bit disappointing the last couple of runs. The ground's back in his favour and we're hoping that's going to make all the difference."

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Sail Away

It's very competitive but he ran well there last time when the fences weren't in. He wants as many fences as possible and, presuming all the jumps are in, he's got a chance.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Mister Coffey

I should be trying to win an ordinary novice chase with him, but we need to get his rating up so he gets in the Grand National. He might win, but he's not going to smash them to pieces. I've put cheekpieces on him and they might just help sharpen him up.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Kandoo Kid

He's been crying out for three miles and what he really likes is a flat, left-handed track. He's got plenty in his favour.

Nick Kent, trainer of Erne River

He loves Doncaster, he's won three round there and when he did get beat he was beaten less than a length. He's won on soft but we think he's a good-ground horse.

Erne River: three wins and a second from four starts at Doncaster Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Toby Lawes, trainer of Surrey Quest

He's come out of the Mandarin bouncing. We're going there with optimism but we're realistic about the challenge.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Forward Plan

He likes goodish ground and he's got a nice racing weight so it's all set for him to run a big race if he's good enough.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Twoshotsoftequila

If the fences had stayed in at Doncaster last time, he'd have gone close. He's unexposed over staying trips on better ground.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

