Can Broken Halo back up his Royal Artillery win in the Grand Military Gold Cup?

An edge can be gained in races like the Grand Military Gold Cup for past or present members of the Armed Forces if pinpointing the amateur riders who represent the best value for their claims. The data points towards Jody Sole being at the top of the tree.

Sole enhanced his record over the past five seasons to 33 per cent (4-12) and 60 per cent (3-5) at Sandown when steering Broken Halo clear in the Royal Artillery, over course and distance, three weeks ago. Backing Sole’s runners blindly at this track to £1 stakes would have yielded a tidy +£20.75 profit.

Broken Halo throws in the odd dodgy leap and can be marked up for that success as Sole lost his irons on the run-in, and this eight-year-old comfortably holds reopposing trio Rolling Dylan, Red Happy and Texard on that form. However, Sole’s mount is unlikely to be missed in the market in a stronger race and there are a couple of interesting class-droppers at likely bigger odds.

Tallow For Coal has been pulled up in higher-quality events the last twice and is interesting if first-time cheekpieces can spark an improvement.

Trainer Jamie Snowden is 33 per cent (4-12) when fitting the aid for the first time and while Will Kellard, who takes the mount, is yet to partner a winner in 11 rides, he has finished second or third in five of those.

The final runner to note in a contest in which many can be dismissed on these terms is Almazhar Garde under Nathan Rahman, who also seeks a first victory.

This time last year Almazhar Garde was the highest-rated of these and he produced his best performance on Racing Post Ratings since with a much-improved fourth at Hereford in January. He avoids a penalty and, providing the pace is reasonable, this dour stayer can go close on ground which is predicted to ease.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

David Pipe, trainer of Texard, Abaya Du Mathan, D'Jango and Red Happy

We like supporting the race, as do the Wilsons, and I'd say you can make a case for all of them on their best form. The drying ground will suit Red Happy and Texard, although he has a bit to find. D'Jango has been running well of late and Abaya Du Mathan ran okay last time but on official ratings has got a bit to do. These races are hard to predict but I'd say maybe Red Happy has the best chance of the four.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Tallow For Coal

He won a couple of chases as a novice last season and an intermediate handicap at the start of this season, but just found stepping up into open handicap company rated over 130 a little bit tough. It looks a suitable race back in calmer waters here although he does appreciate soft ground. I was lucky enough to win this and the Royal Artillery four times as a jockey so it's been a lucky race for me - it'd be nice to try and win it as a trainer.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Almazhar Garde

He hasn't won recently but it's a good drop in grade and he doesn't carry a penalty. The trip should suit him fine and we're looking forward to it.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.