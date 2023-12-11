Can bottomweight Enola Grey deliver a repeat success in feature handicap for Gemma Tutty?

In these straitened times, racing for a £10,000 first prize on a Tuesday evening at Southwell is not to be sniffed at, and a decent field of eight fillies and mares line up for this Class 3 contest.

Three-year-olds are likely to dominate the betting in a race like this, especially those from such powerful stables as George Boughey, the Charltons, Charlie Johnston and Richard Fahey, and last year they filled three of the first four places.

Charlie Johnston trained the favourite that day but she couldn't resist the late thrust of the bottom weight from the stable of Gemma Tutty, and it's not inconceivable the same scenario could play out again this year.

The 10,000gns paid for Enola Grey in October could be recouped in one fell swoop as the ex-Johnny Portman three-year-old has run two of her best races since the stable switch, both on Tapeta, including an eyecatching second last time out to one who recently followed up off 5lb higher.

Last year's third Finery returns with a similar rating and, given she normally runs for purses half this size, she may well have been aimed at this race. She's fresh from a 101-day absence and has won twice following a break.

Charlie Johnston has booked Oisin Murphy for Hey Lyla , who finished behind Enola Grey last time but was in good form prior to that, while George Boughey, who has a 23 per cent strike-rate here, jocks up Billy Loughnane on Wild Side , with the champion apprentice riding more winners for the stable than anyone else this year.

Analysis by Gary Savage

What they say

Harry Charlton, joint-trainer of Roarin' Success

She's in good form and I thought she ran well the other day. We ran her back down in trip because we didn't have any other options, but I thought she stayed on well and it looks like a mile is what she needs. There was a race at Newcastle over a mile but we didn't want her to travel that far for her just to run that distance, so we stuck with Kempton last month. She will have a good chance of going close.

Dean Ivory, trainer of Achillea

She's a very nice filly and she'll be a better horse next year and on the grass. There aren't many runners, but it's a competitive little race and I'd like to think she's progressing all the time. If the track suits her, which we won't know until we run her over slightly further, then I think she can run a big race for us. Last time, the jockey and horse didn't give up and it was lovely to see her with that turn of foot. I'm very hopeful and it's good Rhys [Clutterbuck] has ridden her and knows her.

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Enola Grey

She obviously ran well in her two starts for us, particularly her Newcastle run. I'm not sure what happened in the stalls that day but thankfully it didn't look like it'd be an ongoing problem given she jumped okay at Wolverhampton. Her one run at Southwell was very good, she challenged at the slowest part of the track and you can mark that up. I'm hoping with a clean break she can go well.

Reporting by Liam Headd

