Can Billaway do it again? Veteran chasing five-timer in Naas race he has made his own

This hunter chase will surely be named after Billaway at some stage in the near future, given the old boy has won the last four runnings and is back to try to complete a five-timer under regular partner Patrick Mullins.

The problem this year is that Billaway has missed his usual seasonal reappearance at either Thurles and Down Royal and he has never won first time out. So, although he obviously adores Naas and has been unbeatable in this race, the goalposts have been moved.

Billaway has won at 2-7, 2-5 and 8-11 in the last three years, but he won't be odds-on this time and might not even be favourite.

That is down to the presence of Its On The Line . The seven-year-old flew home to take second in the hunter chase at Cheltenham last year and went on to win at the Punchestown festival later in the season. Claiming the scalp of Vaucelet was no mean feat there either.

Its On The Line defied an in-running high of 43-1 on the Betfair Exchange to wear down Ferns Lock close home at Down Royal over Christmas and, the more experience he is getting, the better he seems to become.

He is no bigger than 7-2 for Cheltenham glory next month and only Ferns Lock is shorter in that market. Billaway is priced between 14-1 and 16-1.

The unknown quantity here is Hitak , who has won his last three points by a combined 26 lengths and beat the smart Winged Leader in the middle of those at Dromahane by four lengths. He could be anything. Former Closutton residents Annamix and Ramillies should not be underestimated either in what is quite a deep race.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Battloverdoyen and Hardline

Obviously, neither of them are as good as they once were, but Battleoverdoyen got his head back in front in a point at Tyrella recently and that will do him the world of good. Hardline couldn't live with Ferns Lock at Thurles, but won a point prior to that. They have plenty on their plates but hopefully both will run well.

Patrick Mullins, rider of Billaway

It's brilliant to get back on Billaway as this is probably his last season. He's 12 now and he's looking for his fifth win in this race, but he's never actually won first time out. Unfortunately, he missed Thurles last month, so the likelihood is that he will come on for the run and it will put him right for another crack at Cheltenham.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Its On The Line

All is good with him and a galloping track like Naas should suit him. The form of his Down Royal win is working out well. The ability is in him, it's just about getting it out of him. Hopefully, everything goes to plan and everything will lead to Cheltenham afterwards.

