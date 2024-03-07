Callum Shepherd hoping improving Bahrain star Isle Of Jura can complete unique hat-trick

Callum Shepherd has built up an excellent rapport with the improving Isle Of Jura and believes the four-year-old has the potential to rate even higher and complete a unique "triple crown" in the £157,480 King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup (12.45 ) in Bahrain.

The jockey has been aboard for eight of the gelding's ten starts, including victories at Newbury and Newmarket last summer, and victory in the Crown Prince's Cup last month has put Isle Of Jura in line for a hat-trick of prestigious victories in Bahrain.

Shepherd said of the George Scott-trained star: "Isle Of Jura is the best middle-distance horse I’ve ridden and he’s got the potential to improve still further.

“He's grown up noticeably while in Bahrain. He’s so relaxed now, he really enjoys the quicker ground and he’s got a high level of raw ability that allows him to travel so well into his races and he finishes them off so well too.

“Once his handicap rating ruled him out of the Bahrain Turf Series, the King’s Cup became the target. And then after he won the Crown Prince’s Cup, the possibility arose of winning the Triple Crown. His Highness Shaikh Nasser was keen to have a go and it would be magic if he could complete the hat-trick in the King’s Cup."

Isle Of Jura and Callum Shepherd return in triumph after winning at Newmarket last July

Shepherd, whose career highlights so far have come in Listed races, is hopeful Isle Of Jura's improvement can continue into the core European season having scooped a local Group 1 by four lengths last time.

“I've been surprised by how much attention the wins in Bahrain have received," he said. "Isle Of Jura has become a flagbearer for George and myself this winter and it has been a real positive for us and I think he can be highly competitive in Group races back in Europe this summer.

"The King’s Cup will be his toughest task to date and the Godolphin horses will provide a different kind of opposition. They clearly mean business, but our horse is the one to beat."

Scott said: "He’s just taken to the track and the ground particularly well and has been on a sharp improve out there over the past couple of months. He’s in command of the other horses that are out there but this is a new test for him with Charlie Appleby bringing proven Group horses to take him on."

Dhahabi , the mount of William Buick, will likely be Isle Of Jura's biggest rival having finished a respectable fourth in the Al Khail Trophy last time. King Of Conquest is Charlie Appleby's other runner.

“Both Dhahabi and King Of Conquest head to Bahrain in great shape," Appleby said. "Dhahabi has a couple of starts in Dubai under his belt this winter and probably didn’t quite see out a mile and six in the Al Khail Trophy. He should enjoy returning to a mile and a half and we feel that the right-handed track will suit.

"King Of Conquest is a solid horse, who has proven himself at this level. This will be his first start since November but his work has been good."

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Passion And Glory completes the Godolphin trio, and his trainer said: “He won this race 12 months ago and heads back to Bahrain in good order. A mile and a half is his best trip and he prefers racing right-handed. I’m hoping for another good run.”

Read these next:

'He's on a nice mark and the drier the ground the better' - quotes and analysis for competitive handicap

'It's desperation stakes' - Gary Moore throws the dice again as Goshen returns to fences at Exeter

Get exclusive tips on the Racing Post app for just £10 a month for three months when you join Members' Club in time for the Cheltenham Festival

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.