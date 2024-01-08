Burn-up on the cards as Lord Of The Lodge bids to cash in on falling mark in intriguing Southwell contest

This Class 2 is an enticing contest with plenty of course and collateral form to untangle, not to mention the prospect of a real burn-up to get a prominent position.

Lord Of The Lodge , winner of a similar race over course and distance last January, makes plenty of appeal from the same mark, with Brandon Wilkie taking off an extra 5lb.

He made all on that occasion, but that will not be straightforward this time from stall 11, especially with others who like to race prominently, such as the keen-going Intervention , Zip and Excel Power in the line-up.

The fact those three are drawn in 13, nine and eight means this could be a carve up for those drawn inside and if any of the front-runners is able to establish a sensible lead they'll be tough to catch.

All the above bar Excel Power have proved they like it here with four course wins between them, but Stone Soldier has achieved that feat on his own from only seven Southwell starts.

Doctor Khan Junior has won four of his last six and was impressive when hosing up in November at Wolverhampton. He is another who likes to get on with it though, and stall 12 will again make things tricky.

With all that pace likely, it may be the winner will need to stay well, and Greatgadian , who usually races over at least a mile, could be the one to pick them off.

He has only twice raced over 7f, but one of those runs was his most recent outing when second at Newcastle and he has the services of Aidan Keeley, who has won on his last three rides, taking off 3lb.

Ultra-reliable Follow Your Hear t is another with a chance of picking up the pieces under Billy Loughnane, while Gulliver gets a rare outing over 7f at a venue where he scored cosily in September over a furlong less.

Add in the enigmatic Trumble , whose all-weather rating is a justifiable 30lb above his turf rating, and classy yardstick Misty Grey , and whoever comes out on top will really have earned it.

Race analysis by Gary Savage

What they say

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Misty Grey

He has a habit of anticipating the start which is why he missed the kick at Wolverhampton last time. He got too far back that day but if he gets away on terms there’s no reason why he can’t run well as he retains all his enthusiasm.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Salem Rashed Bin Ghadayer, owner of Excel Power

He ran well to be second over a mile at Chelmsford last time and he should handle the drop back in trip. Hollie Doyle has a good record on him so there's plenty to like.

Roger Varian, trainer of Greatgadian

We think he’ll be suited by the track and he ran very well to be second over this trip at Newcastle last time. He has a good each-way shout in a competitive race.

Mark Loughnane, trainer of Follow Your Heart

He was very unlucky at Wolverhampton last time when he got two places too far back and Intervention got first run on him. He put up a career best that day and there's no reason why he can't run another big one. He has a solid each-way chance.

Geoff Oldroyd, trainer of Doctor Khan Junior

He’s not got the best of draws but we're expecting another big run from him. He won very well at Wolverhampton last time and, although he’s up 9lb for that, these Muhaarars seem to improve with their racing.

Harry Davies, rider of Starshiba

He always does his best work at the finish over six furlongs as he’s on his head a little bit through most of the race so I expect this step up in trip to play to his strengths.

Reporting by David Milnes

