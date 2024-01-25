Broken Halo bids for Grand Military Gold Cup repeat for Paul Nicholls and Jody Sole

The Grand Military Gold Cup may be one of Sandown's oldest races but the amateur contest has claimed a new spot in the calendar this season.

Traditionally run in March, the prestigious chase now precedes the Royal Artillery Gold Cup in February and is exclusively contested by past or present members of the armed forces or reserve forces.

While its date may have changed, the race's chief contender remains the same. Broken Halo claimed the military chase double last season – securing Lance Bombardier Jody Sole a fourth Grand Military success in the process – and the nine-year-old makes a welcome return to his most fruitful track.

After falling in the London National last month and getting pulled up in the Classic Chase, Broken Halo must return to form but Paul Nicholls, who has won this race six times, believes he is up to the task.

Nicholls said: "He ran a good race in the London National and Lorcan [Williams] thought he would have gone close before he fell. He had a few issues and the Classic Chase probably came too soon, but he ran all right before he was pulled up.

"This is much calmer waters and is a better sort of race for him. I like to think he'll run well again and we'd hope to go to the Royal Artillery after that – these races are much more his level."

Another trainer who knows a thing or two about Grand Military success is Jamie Snowden, who struck four times as a jockey but is yet to win as a trainer.

He saddles new recruit Farceur Du Large , who was bought with this race in mind and is the mount of Major Will Kellard.

"The syndicate was set up by my ex-corporal, so it's very apt to aim for this race," Snowden said. "It's very dear to my heart and it would be very nice to win it as a trainer.

"He's got some very classy back form and while his recent form has not been so good, form is temporary and class is permanent. He jumps well, he works nicely and we're hopeful."

Snowden may be shifting his mindset from jockey to trainer but Billy Aprahamian is looking to tackle things the other way round when he gets back in the saddle for the first time since 2021.

The 33-year old, who won the race in 2018, has trained in Towcester for two years but returns to the jockey ranks to ride Nestor Park .

Trainer Ben Pauling said: "He ran well at Warwick last time but didn't quite have the class of the winner. He was dropped to a mark of 130 and Billy has ridden plenty of winners at this level before, so we thought we'd roll the dice and see how we get on. At the weights I'd say he's got a very good chance."

Up Helly Aa King: winner at the age of 13 at Ayr this month Credit: John Grossick

It might be unwise to forget Up Helly Aa King , who is the only last-time-out winner from the field of ten. The 13-year-old delivered a brave victory at Ayr this month and marks trainer Nick Alexander's first runner in the contest.

"He may be a veteran but he's in the form of his life and I'm excited about running him in a historic race like this," Alexander said.

"He won a competitive little race last time out and if he strikes up a good rapport with his rider [Lieutenant Commander Vicki Sollitt] then anything could happen. He's a very straightforward ride, so she should be fine."

