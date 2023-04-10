Rachael Blackmore effect in full swing as Amirite shortens for Irish Grand National success

The Irish Grand National () takes centre stage on the Fairyhouse card this afternoon and Amirite has come in for support overnight to join Stumptown at the head of the betting.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the seven-year-old will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore and is now a general 8-1 for success in the race, having been as big as 14-1 with bet365 overnight.

He has also shortened to 8-1 (from 9) with Paddy Power and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Rachael Blackmore effect seems to be kicking in again and Amirite has now joined Stumptown at the front of the market.

"It’s the former’s first attempt at this 3m5f trip and you’d have to imagine it will suit as he won a 3m point first time as a five-year-old."

The son of Sholokhov was last seen when finishing third in a Grade 3 at Naas in January, a month on from unseating Blackmore at the 11th fence in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Royale Pagaille leads Britain's chances

Royale Pagaille, Britain's only hope of success in the 3m5f continues, continues to receive support in the market for trainer Venetia Williams.

Although the nine-year-old will have to defy top weight of 11st 12lb if he is claim another landmark victory, Royal Pagaille has been backed into 11-1 (from 14) with Sky Bet and is as short at 10-1 (from 12) with Unibet.

The Blue Bresil gelding has not won since scoring in the Peter Marsh at Haydock in January 2022, but was seen more recently when finishing sixth behind Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month.

The ground at Fairyhouse has been described as yielding on the hurdle and bumper course and yielding to soft on the chase course. Although some showers are expected later in the day, conditions are dry and breezy this morning.

Before the National, there are three Grade 2 races to enjoy on a mouthwatering card on Easter Monday, including the Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (), in which Blood Destiny attempts to return to winning ways for Willie Mullins.

Simply Sondheim out of Kempton handicap

The George Boughey-trained Simply Sondheim has been declared a non-runner for the Rosebery Handicap () at Kempton this afternoon.

The four-year-old, who has won seven of his 11 career starts including over course and distance earlier this month, will not take his chance in the £50,000 contest despite being prominent in the betting since declarations were made.

Max Mayhem, a new recruit for trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy, is now favourite for the race, while in-form Capital Theory has also attracted support this morning.

Non runners

Fairyhouse

2.05: Dont Go Yet, Luminous Light, Petit King, Scenic Look

2.40: Rightsotom, Tekao

4.20: French Dynamite, Magic Daze

5.00: Ash Tree Meadow, Fakiera

5.40: Gain De Cause, Shanroe Al C

6.10: Ballyburn

Kempton

4.05: Simply Sondheim

Market movers

Fairyhouse

3.15: The Flier Begley 12-1 (from 16)

3.50: Beacon Edge 6-1 (from 15-2)

4.20: Magic Daze 13-2 (from 8-1)

5.00: Amirite 8-1 (from 9), Thedevilscoachman 10-1 (from 11), Royale Pagaille 11-1 (from 14), Champagne Platinum 22-1 (from 33), Defi Bleu 28 (from 33)

Kempton

2.55 Running Lion 15-8 (from 2-1)

3.30: Slipofthepen 8-15 (from 4-7)

4.40: Sound Angela 5 (from 7-1)

