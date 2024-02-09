Bookies run from another Willie Mullins favourite - but trainer's Betfair Hurdle record hardly inspires confidence
Talk about your paper tigers. Bookies have spent this week running away from Willie Mullins, whose Ocastle Des Mottes has been chalked up as the 5-1 favourite for the Betfair Hurdle for the simple reason he trains him.
Apart from the identity of his trainer, the portents about this five-year-old are debatable, equivocal. We don't know much about him but we do know that Mullins wins everything, a point underlined again and again by his exploits at Leopardstown last weekend.
Now he's coming over here and you can see why the home defence would get a bit nervous about it. When the massed ranks of Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell are getting flattened, what chance do we have, eh?
Published on 9 February 2024
Last updated 18:00, 9 February 2024
