Big-race analysis: Robbie Wilders on why Betfair Hurdle favourite looks one to oppose

The County Hurdle at Cheltenham is probably the most coveted handicap hurdle in racing given the meeting where it is run, but in reality Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle blows the festival race out of the water.

The £56,000 connections of State Man won for landing the County last season fell £31,000 shy of the purse awarded to those associated with Betfair winner Glory And Fortune, and there is serious cash up for grabs once more.

The significance of the Betfair is also highlighted every season by the subsequent exploits of those lining up. The last ten winners all achieved something of note in Grade 1 or 2 company thereafter, and four of the previous six ran in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle next time. Three of those went off at 5-1 or shorter for the festival’s opening race.