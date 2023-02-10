Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Newbury
premium

Big-race analysis: Robbie Wilders on why Betfair Hurdle favourite looks one to oppose

15:35 NewburyBetfair Hurdle (Handicap) (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:17
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
ITV4

The County Hurdle at Cheltenham is probably the most coveted handicap hurdle in racing given the meeting where it is run, but in reality Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle blows the festival race out of the water.

The £56,000 connections of State Man won for landing the County last season fell £31,000 shy of the purse awarded to those associated with Betfair winner Glory And Fortune, and there is serious cash up for grabs once more.

The significance of the Betfair is also highlighted every season by the subsequent exploits of those lining up. The last ten winners all achieved something of note in Grade 1 or 2 company thereafter, and four of the previous six ran in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle next time. Three of those went off at 5-1 or shorter for the festival’s opening race.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 18:33, 10 February 2023
icon
15:35 NewburyBetfair Hurdle (Handicap) (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:17
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
ITV4
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews