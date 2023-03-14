Big-race analysis: combine tactics and class to cut through this year's Champion Chase

Significant absentees have been an unfortunately common part of the Queen Mother Champion Chase's recent history. Altior and Chacun Pour Soi took most of the betting with them when they were pulled out from Politologue's race in 2020, while Politologue himself was withdrawn on the day of his would-be title defence a year later. Figurative no-shows like Douvan (flopped when 2-9 in 2017), Defi Du Seuil (2-5 but beat just one home in Politologue's year), Chacun Pour Soi (third at 8-13 in 2021) and Shishkin (pulled up last year) have also proved a stone in the shoe of recent runnings.

Although he was 8-1 and only fourth in the betting when his withdrawal was announced on Sunday, Gentleman De Mee could be nearly as significant as any of those come 3.30. With him in the field, a contested pace to this year's Champion Chase seemed assured. Without him, it significantly increases the likelihood of Niall Houlihan getting another straightforward time on the front aboard Clarence House winner Editeur Du Gite.

Editeur Du Gite has run five times in chases around two miles at Cheltenham. Three times he has led, three times he has won. That includes the Clarence House, where he showed that he has matured. It was one thing to tear away and win handicaps off marks in the 140s, like he did in the autumn of 2021. In January he was passed by Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone up the run-in but battled back gamely to win by a head.