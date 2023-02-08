Big day for Nigel Hawke with Galore Desassences on a retrieval mission

It’s a big day for Devon-based trainer Nigel Hawke as he sends stable star back over hurdles after a lacklustre display over fences in December.

The seven-year-old was set a stiff task on his chasing debut against subsequent Scilly Isles runner-up Balco Coastal in what is traditionally one of the strongest novice handicap chases of the year at Kempton and he was soon found out, putting in some sloppy leaps before being pulled up.

It’s no surprise that a chasing campaign has been shelved for now, but Galore Desassences remains a smart handicap hurdler in the making, judging by his previous win at Doncaster.

That was the third time he has come home in front from just seven starts over hurdles as he forged clear to win by 12 lengths. The handicapper has put him up 12lb, so another career-best effort is needed, but he was third in the Dovecote at Kempton last year, so he has some class.

was successful over a furlong further at this course nearly two weeks ago under 5lb claimer Finn Lambert. The conditional jockey is able to take off that allowance again, but Moveit Like Minnie is another who needs a career-best performance after being hit with a 10lb rise.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Nigel Hawke, trainer of

We’re going back hurdling with him after his run over fences at Kempton over Christmas when he hated the sticky ground and was pulled up. I think we’ll wait until next season to go back chasing with him and I expect him to find this surface more to his liking.

Olly Murphy, trainer of

It’s a competitive handicap and he’s not getting any younger. He likes a bit of nice ground and has a little each-way chance but he’s vulnerable to one or two of the young improvers.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of

He’s been in good form, he’ll like the ground and the trip, so he should run a good race. He ran well at Warwick and although he’s had his issues he’s in good shape.

Tim Gredley, part-owner of

We’ve become a lot more realistic with this horse and the Skeltons are excited about stepping him up to two and a half miles, which they think will be the making of him.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of

He’s a bit out of the handicap but likes it around there and we have Finn Lambert taking a handy 5lb off. He seems to be in form where many of the others don’t and if it's a furlong shorter than last time as it says here it won’t worry him as he has plenty of speed.

Reporting by David Milnes

