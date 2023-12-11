Barry Connell's Hgranca De Thaix out to build on promising chasing start in competitive novice contest

There are some interesting novice chasers set to do battle in this 2m contest and the Barry Connell-trained Hgranca De Thaix bids to make it second time lucky over fences after shaping with plenty of promise at Fairyhouse on his debut.

The six-year-old was beaten just over six lengths into third by The Big Chap, with My Mate Mozzie splitting the pair. Both those rivals went on to land their next starts, with The Big Chap scoring in a decent contest at Galway and My Mate Mozzie landing a valuable race at Cheltenham in stylish fashion.

Connell's charge enjoyed a productive campaign over hurdles last season, bolting up in a handicap hurdle at Galway before finishing third at Punchestown, and was returning after nine months off on his first try over the larger obstacles. He travelled well but the lack of a recent run took its toll on the run-in and he has strong claims under Michael O'Sullivan.

Jimmy Mangan saddles Spillane's Tower , who has had two tries over fences and ran with plenty of credit when fourth in a red-hot beginners chase at Navan last month won by Facile Vega. He was progressive over hurdles, reaching a rating of 130 in that sphere, and finished off the campaign with a fine second to Monbeg Park at Punchestown.

Captain Conby , representing Eamonn Sheehy, ran away with a beginners chase at Killarney on his chase debut and has been far from disgraced in Graded company the last twice, finishing runner-up to Sharjah at Tipperary before being beaten by Knappers Hill and Lady Adare at Wincanton.

He will enjoy the drop in trip and soft ground on offer here, although he will have to give 4lb away to his rivals.

Captain Conby: winner on his chase debut in August Credit: Patrick McCann

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Arctic Bresil is the unknown quantity in the contest after just three starts over hurdles. He was very impressive in landing a Cork maiden hurdle 12 months ago before he was pulled up in the Grade 1 Tolworth at Sandown. The six-year-old fared a bit better when fourth at Punchestown on his final start of last season and it will be interesting to see how he copes with chasing.

Firm Footings landed a conditions hurdle for Gordon Elliott at Sligo in October in fine style before running on well to finish fifth in a Listed handicap hurdle at Naas last month. Off his hurdles rating, he has every chance of being in the mix, while Jimmy Chou Pecos Aa from the John McConnell stable is yet to get off the mark over hurdles and will need to find improvement on his chasing debut.

What they say

Barry Connell, trainer of Hgranca De Thaix

He jumped and travelled well on his chase debut at Fairyhouse when third in a race that is working out quite well. This is a strong contest, as there's a couple here with more experience over fences and some of them were rated much higher than him over hurdles. I'd expect him to run well and hopefully he can finish in the money. The ground will be softer today and I'm not sure how he'll handle that, but he's in good nick.

John McConnell, trainer of Jimmy Chou Pecos Aa

He should make a nicer chaser than he does a hurdler. He has been a little bit disappointing for us but this should be his game now, so it will be good to get him out over fences.

Jimmy Mangan, trainer of Spillane's Tower

I like him a lot and I'm hoping he can run a big race. His last run at Navan was a very strong beginners chase and he ran well to finish fourth, so hopefully he can be there or thereabouts.

