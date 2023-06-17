'We wouldn't have given that name to a bad one' - Balon D'Or out to score at Chantilly for Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen

The proximity of a host of cracking two-year-old races at Ascot next week means a big travelling contingent is not always guaranteed for the Group 3 Prix du Bois (1.06), but three British-based juveniles make the trip to Chantilly.

Balon D'Or made the winner Bobsleigh pull out all the stops in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and represents Hugo Palmer, Ben Curtis and the man who has won the coveted award of his colt's name, Michael Owen.

"He's in great nick and has improved with every race," said Palmer. "I'd be nervous about any thunderstorms, but other than that we're very happy with him.

"He's a really bonny horse and obviously we wouldn't have given that name to a bad one! Michael bred him and we decided that the Windsor Castle would be a minefield and that this is a more considered route."

Dubai Hills is one of two runners on the card for Amy Murphy, while Alice Haynes runs Ziggy's Dream, a fine second in the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester who then failed to make an impression on her first start over 6f at Naas.

Ziggy's Dream (orange cap): one of three British raiders in the Prix du Bois Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The unbeaten Zorken arguably sets that standard having had a pair of Royal Ascot entries – Balsam and The Fixer – in behind on his most recent success at Longchamp over 5f.

Trainer Bruno de Montzey said: "He's progressed again since his last success and I think he'll be just as effective over 1,200 metres as at 1,000 metres. He worked really well on Tuesday against a three-year-old and he was amazing."

Godolphin's Tribalist must concede a 4lb penalty to all but one of his six rivals in the Group 3 Prix Bertrand du Breuil (5.00) over a mile, including his Andre Fabre-trained stablemate Ancient Rome as well as recent Longchamp Listed winner Russipant Fal, a rare stakes performer bred in Morocco.

Tom Marquand takes the ride aboard Badener Meile winner Calif for Peter Schiergen in addition to his mounts on Ziggy's Dream and the Murphy-trained Needlepoint, as well as Tasmania in the Prix de Diane.

Andrea Atzeni also makes the trip over to partner the Roger Varian-trained Sound Angela in the Listed Prix Pawneese (3.50) over 1m4f, a race which also features last season's Diane runner-up La Parisienne.

Read this next:

Running Lion v Blue Rose Cen: which of the two Prix de Diane favourites will cope best with tricky draw?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.