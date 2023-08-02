Ballybrit's most celebrated bounty hunters all have their sights trained on lucrative Galway Hurdle target

Custom holds that we laud Tony Martin's penchant for lining up a cohort of horses – usually owned by John Breslin – for the Galway races each year.

They turn up in high summer at Ballybrit, primed to run for their lives. There is a wealth of evidence that bears testament to the fact, not least Busted Tycoon's epic trio of wins a decade ago, and Tudor City is his most recent exemplar.

On his first visit to the western venue in 2015, Tudor City justified favouritism under Fran Berry in a mile handicap on the Friday night. Four years later, he benefited from an exquisite Robbie Power steer to secure a famous Galway Hurdle success, and three years after that he repeated the feat under Liam McKenna.