Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
17:05 Galway
premium

Ballybrit's most celebrated bounty hunters all have their sights trained on lucrative Galway Hurdle target

Treble up? The Tony Martin-trained Tudor City, seen winning his second Guinness Galway Hurdle last year under Liam McKenna, bids for an unprecedented hat-trick in the race on Thursday
Treble chance: Tony Martin's Tudor City aims for an unprecedented third win in the raceCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
17:05 GalwayGuinness Galway Hurdle (Grade 3 Handicap)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Yielding
Runners:20
Class:
Distance:2m
RTE2

Custom holds that we laud Tony Martin's penchant for lining up a cohort of horses – usually owned by John Breslin – for the Galway races each year.

They turn up in high summer at Ballybrit, primed to run for their lives. There is a wealth of evidence that bears testament to the fact, not least Busted Tycoon's epic trio of wins a decade ago, and Tudor City is his most recent exemplar.

On his first visit to the western venue in 2015, Tudor City justified favouritism under Fran Berry in a mile handicap on the Friday night. Four years later, he benefited from an exquisite Robbie Power steer to secure a famous Galway Hurdle success, and three years after that he repeated the feat under Liam McKenna.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 18:25, 2 August 2023
icon
17:05 GalwayGuinness Galway Hurdle (Grade 3 Handicap)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Yielding
Runners:20
Class:
Distance:2m
RTE2
more inPreviews
more inPreviews