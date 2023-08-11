Racing Post logo
Australia to Ascot: English women seeking Cup double on both sides of the globe

Time to cheer for our girls. England are widely expected to find a way past Colombia in their quarter-final match at the Women's World Cup in Australia on Saturday morning, to be followed soon after by another international competition which could be dominated by English women, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

I guess FIFA officials weren't applying their minds to the impact on racing when they scheduled Saturday's game to kick off at 11.30am, but it might work out very nicely. Much depends on the ability of Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and friends to wrap things up in 90 minutes.

The bookies make that about a 1-2 chance and the good folk who run Ascot would be pretty grateful if the favourite could romp home on this occasion. Taking into account the generous amounts of injury time being allowed during this tournament, the final whistle will probably be blown as the runners are going to post for the Shergar Cup's opener, due off at 1.35pm. 

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 11 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 August 2023
