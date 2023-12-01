Racing Post logo
Audience is the only sure winner as huge cast fights for the spotlight in Coral Gold Cup

Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting begins on Friday
A big cast of familiar names will keep us all entertained in Saturday's Coral Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
14:50 NewburyCoral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:20
Class:1
Distance:3m 2f
ITV

You can't beat a high-profile handicap that really delivers on its promise of a deep and competitive field. Just look at that Coral Gold Cup, the penultimate race on a packed Newbury card.

What a hefty slice of entertainment that promises to be, absolutely jammed with interesting horses representing so many trainers and owners that the paddock will be busier than all those Christmassy shopping malls we're avoiding on Saturday. The list of runners reminds me of those old war movies they used to make, when some ambitious producer would hire every male Hollywood star between the ages of 20 and 55 who fancied doing a bit of work that year.

You know the kind of thing. While you're still marvelling at the idea that someone got Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, John Wayne and Rod Steiger into the same movie, Richard Burton shows up, soon to be followed by Sean Connery.

Chris CookSenior reporter

Published on 1 December 2023inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 1 December 2023

