Assessing Harry Cobden's two mounts on his first trip to Hexham

Harry Cobden is hoping to challenge for a first jump jockeys' championship and will make a first trek north to Hexham as he continues to hunt down winners in an attempt to close the gap on Sean Bowen and Brian Hughes.

Cobden has ridden 38 winners this season – half the total set by leader Bowen, who is odds-on to clinch a maiden title – and makes the long journey to Northumberland.

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey will team up with Newmarket trainer James Owen aboard My Gift To You, who is heading north again after he could only finish second when seeking a hat-trick at Cartmel last week.

He is among the favourites for the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (5.14) and will be of particular interest given Cobden has ridden seven winners for the yard at an eyecatching 37 per cent strike-rate.

Cobden will then feature in the following 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.45) aboard topweight Punxsutawney Phil. It is a rare ride for Brian Ellison but he is 2-7 when teaming up with the Malton trainer and rode Dream Jet to victory for the stable only last week.

Only Sean Quinlan can equal Hughes's tally of 30 winners at Hexham in the last five seasons and the reigning champion has five mounts on the card including Belvedere Blast, who landed a hat-trick earlier in the campaign.

Harry Cobden's Hexham rides

My Gift To You (5.14 Hexham)

Spotlight verdict Won his first two starts for James Owen and probably ran into one when second at Cartmel (2m6f) nine days ago; could still be plenty of mileage in his handicap mark and of obvious interest again.

My Gift To You 17:14 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

Punxsutawney Phil (5.45 Hexham)

Spotlight verdict Busy on the Flat this year; good third at Doncaster in June but below that level three times since; fine effort when last seen hurdling ten months ago and will probably need a repeat of that to defy top weight.

Punxsutawney Phil 17:45 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Brian Ellison

