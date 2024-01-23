Assessing Harry Cobden's full book of rides at Newbury on Tuesday as he maintains jockeys' championship bid

Harry Cobden sits second in the jump jockeys' championship behind Sean Bowen and with the leader sidelined Cobden has a chance to bridge the 20-winner gap with his full book of rides at Newbury on Tuesday. We assess his chances below. . .

Race: 12.50 Newbury (2m½f maiden hurdle)

Odds: 6-4

One of seven hurdling debutants but brings by far the best Flat form into the 16-runner maiden. The five-year-old was fourth in a Longchamp Group 2 at the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting and is one of Cobden's best chances of the day if jumping adequately. Fasol's part owner Paul Vogt enjoyed huge success with another Nicholls-trained French recruit — the recently retired Frodon .

Spotlight comment: Very useful on Flat in France, particularly over 1m7f, such as when second in Longchamp Group 3 last time out; sold for 155,000euros and gelded since; looks a bright recruit and, although he may ideally need further than this trip over hurdles, he has to be feared.

Fasol 12:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 1.25 Newbury (2m½f maiden hurdle)

Odds: 18-1

While Cobden has the favourite in the first division, he may struggle to follow up in the second division with Soir De Gala looking more of a handicap prospect. The JP McManus-owned five-year-old was well beaten on his hurdling debut at Exeter on New Year's Day and although conditions will be less testing over a shorter trip at Newbury, that may not be enough to help Soir De Gala to record his first success.

Spotlight comment: Solid third (form has substance) in Wincanton bumper on debut; couple of underwhelming efforts since, albeit heavy ground was a possible excuse switched to hurdles latest; represents major connections and should still do better.

Soir De Gala 13:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 2.00 Newbury (2m½f four-year-old hurdle)

Odds: 11-1

Cobden rode Coole Cody to victory on three occasions when the Cheltenham specialist was trained by Michael Blake for Wayne Clifford and he reunites with the same connections to ride Marrakushi. The four-year-old finished third on his stable debut for Blake in a Taunton juvenile hurdle in which the runner-up, Orchestra, subsequently filled the same position behind yesterday's impressive Warwick winner Givemefive . Marrakushi receives 7lb from favourite Valadon and is an intriguing contender on what is Cobden's first ride for Blake since the 2019-20 season.

Cobden winning on Coole Cody at Wincanton in 2017 in the same Wayne Clifford silks as Marrakushi Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Spotlight comment: Showed little in two runs for David Pipe; appeared to improve (80-1 third) at Taunton for new yard and has frame possibilities if that form is backed up; booking of Harry Cobden is a plus.

Marrakushi 14:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Michael Blake

Race: 2.35 Newbury (2m6½f novice handicap chase)

Odds: 20-1

Cobden will be familiar with how the form of Earth King's third on Boxing Day has worked out having been beaten a neck on the runner-up from that Wincanton contest, Jacamar, in Plumpton's feature handicap chase on Monday. The 2m6½f trip will be the furthest the eight-year-old has encountered and could bring about further improvement off 1lb lower. Gazette Bourgeoise was sent off the 100-30 favourite to score at Cheltenham's April meeting in a race won by subsequent Classic Chase hero My Silver Lining and looks the main danger, having been beaten a nose under Cobden on her seasonal debut at Ffos Las last month.

Spotlight comment: Scored over hurdles at Exeter (2m2f) last February; bounced back to form at Wincanton (2m4f, good to soft) on Boxing Day when having third attempt over fences; bred to stay this new trip and could go well again.

Earth King 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Race: 3.10 Newbury (3m mares' handicap hurdle)

Odds: 16-1

Cobden has just his second ride for Polly Gundry on a mare who has finished in the first three on her last four starts. None of those races had a double-figure field though, and she may find several too good for her in this 16-runner contest.

Spotlight comment: Won her novice over nearly this far at Exeter in November (good to soft) following a long absence and she's not been disgraced dropped to 2m5f the last twice, latterly on handicap debut when she made a couple of errors; enters the reckoning.

Don't Rightly Know 15:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Polly Gundry

Race: 3.45 Newbury (2m½f handicap chase)

Odds: 7-2

Cobden finished second on his only previous ride for Tom Symonds and looks to have a decent chance of going one better for the trainer on Hystery Bere. The seven-year-old was a distant second to Nickle Back on his penultimate start in November but that was no disgrace given that the winner has since finished runner-up in a couple of Grade 2s. Gallic Geordie, who beat Hystery Bere at Wetherby last time, has not boosted the form in his two subsequent starts.

Tom Symonds: Hystery Bere just Cobden's second ever ride for the trainer Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Spotlight comment: Won from the front on chase debut at Warwick (2m, good) last May and then bumped into one who was thrown in at Stratford (2m3f, soft); came up short in a small field at Wetherby (1m7f, soft) 55 days ago and looks on a high enough mark but it's still early days over fences.

Hystery Bere 15:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Tom Symonds

Race: 4.20 Newbury (2m½f bumper)

Odds: 3-1

He made a successful debut at Chepstow but the three horses he beat there have failed to win in seven combined starts since. The five-year-old has to give weight to all ten of his rivals except fellow winner Jurancon, whose own Chepstow bumper success appeared to have slightly more substance to the form.

Spotlight comment: 160,000euros 3yo; 4-5 when winning a four-runner heavy-ground bumper at Chepstow in October when the front two came clear; the runner-up went close at Hereford last week; seems well regarded.

Kap Boy 16:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read these next:

Will unexposed stayers come to the top in fiendishly difficult mares' handicap?

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Southwell

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.