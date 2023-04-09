As it should be: this year's Irish Grand National looks another minefield for punters
Almost without fail the Irish Grand National throws up an antidote to the modern phenomena of superpower regimes.
Sure, there have been periods down through the 153-year history of Irish racing’s most prestigious jumps prize that one or other dominant force has exerted an iron grip on the race. Tom and Jim Dreaper – who between them farmed 13 winners in 30 years, including seven in a row for Tom and three in succession for Jim – bossed it more than anyone.
Still, that’s 45 years ago and more now. Dermot McLoughlin last year became the first trainer since then to win back-to-back runnings of the BoyleSports-sponsored event, and the essence of the race is probably epitomised by the fact that the marquee stables of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have just one apiece to their name, for all the darts that they have flung at the €500,000 spectacular.
