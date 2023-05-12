Are we going to see another Anapurna in this year's Lingfield Oaks Trial?

It’s four years since Anapurna won this en route to landing the Oaks at Epsom and the question on everyone’s lips is are we going to see another Classic winner this season?

Ante-post markets suggest it’s unlikely as the shortest-priced runner for Epsom is Be Happy and she is a general 25-1 chance for the second fillies’ Classic. Her trainer Aidan O’Brien also looks to have several stronger candidates, including favourite Savethelastdance.

O’Brien also has a moderate record in this trial by his high standards. He has won it only once in the last ten years and had horses beaten at odds of 6-4, 15-8 and 5-6 in the last six seasons.

Be Happy’s brother Hector De Maris stayed 1m4f and there should be improvement to come at this trip for the first time, but she needs to progress and is 6lb off top-rated Bright Diamond.

Bright Diamond brings Group 1 form to the table after her third behind Commissioning in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last year, but how strong is that run? Not very, is the answer, as all four of the beaten horses to have run since have lost and three have yet to be placed.

Be Happy and Bright Diamond have never run on the all-weather and maybe the switch of this race to an artificial surface has turned the tables in favour of twice-raced Eternal Hope.

She has done nothing but compete on the all-weather and showed significant improvement from her debut third at Wolverhampton to land a maiden at Chelmsford on her last outing.

Eternal Hope comfortably beat subsequent handicap winner Mountain Song that day and the front two were six lengths clear of the remainder. However, Mountain Song’s next-time-out success was achieved off a mark of only 79, so Eternal Hope needs to take a big step forward.

Maybe the step up in trip could bring about that improvement as her sire Teofilo is a stamina influence and her dam is a half-sister to Rio De La Plata, who won a Group 1 over 1m2f.

John Gosden saddled Anapurna to her success in 2019 and has also won another two runnings in the last ten years. He and son Thady saddle Ghara, who was a promising sixth on her debut at Kempton in November and must be considered better than she showed when beaten 80 lengths on her seasonal reappearance at Newbury, otherwise she wouldn’t be here.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Diamond set to sparkle

Sam James makes a rare appearance on the all-weather at Lingfield to partner the Karl Burke-trained Bright Diamond, who brings Group 1 form to the table having finished third to Commissioning when last seen in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October.

The daughter of El Kabeir, who is a 33-1 chance for the Oaks, is going into the unknown by stepping up to 1m4f and trying the Polytrack for the first time. She is in good hands, however, as James rode two black-type winners on artificial surfaces in 2022, including the Listed Spring Cup on El Caballo at this venue.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “Bright Diamond had some high-class form last year and we would have preferred to have reintroduced her on turf, but not heavy turf, hence we’re happy to let her take her chance on the all-weather.

"Karl had either this or the Musidora at York next week in mind, but that looks a bit hot, so he has opted for this. He’s been happy with her preparation and going around the tighter track may help her get the mile and a half.”

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Be Happy

Be Happy is coming along nicely and seems to be in very good form at home since she ran at Saint-Cloud a few weeks ago. She’s never run on the all-weather before and, you never know until you try it how they will cope, but she’s a really good mover so she should be fine on it.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Eternal Hope and Sunset Point

Eternal Hope is slightly less experienced than Sunset Point, but both have won on the all-weather. Both don’t look out of place in the field and this should give us a gauge for their future.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Ferrari Queen

She won on her debut on the all-weather, so switching from the turf will be no problem, and the plan would be to get a bit of black type with her.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Ghara

She hated the soft ground first time out at Newbury where she just couldn’t get her feet out of it. She ran well on her previous start on the all-weather, so the switch to the Polytrack should help her and hopefully she can get some black type.

Ed Walker, trainer of Perfect Prophet

She’s done plenty of work and is a lovely filly who did well in a short space of time last year. Her fine third in the May Hill was a smart effort and showed that the further she goes, the better she’ll be. So I’m really looking forward to stepping her up in trip.

Reporting by David Milnes

