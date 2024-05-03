Another Aidan O'Brien hype horse in the 2,000 Guineas - so what stands between City Of Troy and immortality?
Almost every year there is a 2,000 Guineas hype horse who commands the lion’s share of pre-race discussion. This year, that status emphatically belongs to City Of Troy.
Racing fans always yearn to see the next superstar and perhaps only a Frankel-esque performance from City Of Troy will truly appease the masses given his short odds and the reputation surrounding him.
It is premature to compare the thrice-raced City Of Troy with Frankel, for all Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding prospect arrives with a BHA rating (125) just 1lb inferior to Frankel’s (126) before he pitched up in the Guineas 13 years ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 2,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Stage is set for thrilling climax to Irish title race as Paul Townend tries to catch Jack Kennedy in epic tussle
- Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
- Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 2,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Stage is set for thrilling climax to Irish title race as Paul Townend tries to catch Jack Kennedy in epic tussle
- Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
- Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10