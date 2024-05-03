Another Aidan O'Brien hype horse in the 2,000 Guineas - so what stands between City Of Troy and immortality?

Almost every year there is a 2,000 Guineas hype horse who commands the lion’s share of pre-race discussion. This year, that status emphatically belongs to City Of Troy .

Racing fans always yearn to see the next superstar and perhaps only a Frankel-esque performance from City Of Troy will truly appease the masses given his short odds and the reputation surrounding him.

It is premature to compare the thrice-raced City Of Troy with Frankel, for all Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding prospect arrives with a BHA rating (125) just 1lb inferior to Frankel’s (126) before he pitched up in the Guineas 13 years ago.