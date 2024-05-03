Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Newmarket
premium

Another Aidan O'Brien hype horse in the 2,000 Guineas - so what stands between City Of Troy and immortality?

15:35 NewmarketQipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) (No Geldings) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:11
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

Almost every year there is a 2,000 Guineas hype horse who commands the lion’s share of pre-race discussion. This year, that status emphatically belongs to City Of Troy.

Racing fans always yearn to see the next superstar and perhaps only a Frankel-esque performance from City Of Troy will truly appease the masses given his short odds and the reputation surrounding him.

It is premature to compare the thrice-raced City Of Troy with Frankel, for all Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding prospect arrives with a BHA rating (125) just 1lb inferior to Frankel’s (126) before he pitched up in the Guineas 13 years ago.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Robbie WildersTipster

Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024

iconCopy
15:35 NewmarketQipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) (No Geldings) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:11
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers