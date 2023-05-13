'He looks tremendous' - can Isaac Shelby back up his Greenham win with French 2,000 Guineas success?

This might turn out to be the tale of two impressive trial winners, with arriving off the back of a three-length success in the Greenham Stakes and American Flag attempting to become the third colt in seven years to follow up victory in the Prix de Fontainebleau – a trial he won by two-and-a-half lengths.

Yann Barberot had already got a run into beforehand, although making the Poule d'Essai des Poulains their third start of the year was no problem to The Gurkha (2016) or Style Vendome (2013), while Lucayan (2012) was even more battle-hardened off the back of three prep runs.

Isaac Shelby was arguably inconvenienced by the way the riderless Chaldean lit him up mid-race in the Greenham and Sean Levey will hope to be able to conserve a little more energy early on, while the open stretch cutaway rail should be an aid if he does not end up in the front rank from stall one.

appeared to travel well in behind Isaac Shelby before falling away at Newbury and James Doyle will be hopeful he is repaid for not insisting too hard on his seasonal reappearance.

The form of 's trial win at Leopardstown has since taken a knock, but he was well on top at the end and is Aidan O'Brien's sole representative, while looked capable of further progress when winning over this course and distance last month.

Meehan 'couldn't be happier' with Isaac Shelby

Brian Meehan has never hidden his confidence in Isaac Shelby – winner of the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at two – and he stated his case in the Greenham in emphatic fashion, beating Charyn with plenty to spare.

"It was a great run at Newbury and we were very pleased with him that day," said Meehan. "I was out on the track this morning and I thought it looked in tremendous condition. I don't think the ground will be any different to Newbury, possibly it's even better.

"He's a very straightforward horse who doesn't have to be anywhere or do anything, he's just a normal ride. There are only ten runners but it's great having stall one. I've been drawn on the outside of a big field in the French Guineas before and it's just a disaster. It's a difficult track from a poor draw.

"That's not the case and he's in great form. He looked tremendous this morning [Saturday] when I saw him, I couldn't be happier."

American Flag bids to follow up

American Flag is one of two horses in the line-up with a Group success over a mile – Kubrick landed the Prix des Chenes here at two – and could not have been more impressive in the Prix de Fontainebleau.

Yann Barberot has enjoyed a flawless preparation with the son of Wootton Bassett, who looks capable of staying further but is not short of speed for this test.

"He's done two nice pieces of work since the Fontainebleau and Christophe Soumillon was enthusiastic, so all the lights are green," said Barberot. "The good thing is he has experience of Longchamp and he will be running on the same track in the same conditions as the trial.

"I'd love to see him on good ground one day but I'm very happy that nothing will have changed from the last time."

What they say

Georges Rimaud, racing manager to the Aga Khan, owner of Valimi

Jean-Claude Rouget has been happy with his work. He has the lowest rating in the race so it's a serious test for him so we'll wait to see how he goes. He's a horse we have confidence in we hope he can show it.

Philippe Sogorb, trainer of Kendly

He has done nothing but progress for each run. He ran very well at Saint-Cloud behind American Flag and then made a good impression when winning at Toulouse. I have him better again.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Knight

It was a disappointing comeback effort and now we're on a retrieval mission. But he's done super-well since the Greenham and he looks great. We'd love to run him on nice ground but that's not happening at the moment. He's got a good draw, he's in good health and we're very hopeful we'll see the real Knight at Longchamp.

Stephane Pasquier and Good Guess return to the winners' enclosure after the G3 Prix Djebel

Fabrice Chappet, trainer of Good Guess

His work has been good and although he has never tackled 1,600 metres [a mile], the way he won the Prix Djebel over 1,400 metres [seven furlongs] gave the impression he would stay further. There is a question mark over the ground if it ends up being very testing.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Hans Andersen

He's a smart colt. He won over seven at Leopardstown but we always felt he was going to be very happy to go a mile and even further. We've been very happy with him since the last day and all has gone well with him in the lead-up.

