'All the boxes are ticked' - quotes and analysis for the Gosforth Park Cup Handicap

This is a fiercely competitive renewal of the Gosforth Cup and a lightning-fast pace looks guaranteed.

There is speed across the track too, as Fine Wine, who went off very fast in his last two starts including when a fine third of 14 at York in May, is drawn in stall two, and One Night Stand, who managed to lead the field early in the Dash at Epsom before finishing fifth, is in stall 11.

There will be no shortage of finishers ready to pick up the pieces if the pace collapses, and they include early market leaders Badri and Mondammej.

Badri has form figures of 31011 at Newcastle, and was considered better on the all-weather until a burst of improvement this year resulted in wins at Beverley and at Epsom on Derby day.

He could still have more to come back on artificial surfaces, while Mondammej is 2lb well in following his nose second at Doncaster 12 days ago.

He arguably doesn't win as much as he should, but is 8lb lower than at last season's peak and has hit the first two in eight of 13 starts on the all-weather.

Vintage Clarets: recent winner at Chester Credit: Getty Images

Others who could rattle home late include Korker, who does tend to blow his chance at the start, and the in-form Chester winner Vintage Clarets, although his sire Ardad is only 2-30 at Newcastle, the wins coming with a pair of odds-on juveniles in weak races last year.

Bedford Flyer has hit the first two in five of his eight all-weather starts and was a runaway winner on his sole outing at Newcastle, albeit as a juvenile off 21lb lower, while Makanah was third to City Walk in this last year, is 3lb lower now and was a fine fifth of 21 on his latest outing at York's Dante meeting.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Korker

He came out of Haydock well and he's in good form. I'm hoping for a good run, although our draw in stall one doesn't help.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Badri

Last time was an amazing run and we've got Hollie [Doyle] on again, which is excellent news. We are two from two over course and distance, it's just a case of whether the handicapper has caught up with us really.

Mick Appleby, trainer of King Of Bavaria and Bedford Flyer

King Of Bavaria was a bit disappointing last time but hopefully he'll bounce back. It should suit him the way the race will be run – there will be plenty of pace early on, so he'll be doing his best work at the end. Bedford Flyer's in good order and he's got plenty of speed, so we expect him to be up the front.

Antony Brittain, trainer of Mondammej

He ran well last time at Doncaster and just lost it on the nod. He certainly seems to be coming back to form and he's travelling well in his races. Things didn't go according to plan at Haydock but back in handicap company, although it's competitive, we expect him to be there or thereabouts. He goes well at Newcastle.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

