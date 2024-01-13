All eyes on the unbeaten Mystical Power who bids to follow in the footsteps of Min, Douvan and Vautour

There are big boots to be filled in this Grade 2 SkyBet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle as last year's winner Impaire Et Passe went on to win what was then the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The roll of honour before him contains some stellar names, too. The 2005 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kicking King won it in 2003, while subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners Mikael D'Haguenet, Vautour, Douvan and Min were all successful for Willie Mullins, who is chasing a tenth victory in the race.

This year Mullins is double-handed with the unexposed pair of Mystical Power and Lombron.

Mystical Power came into the world with a big reputation, being a son of the legendary Galileo and the mighty Annie Power. He is doing them proud so far, winning both his starts in emphatic fashion.

It was the manner in which he won a novice hurdle at the Galway summer festival which really got tongues wagging, though, as he pulled seven lengths clear of the useful Samui. Originally he was due to contest last Sunday's Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle, but when that was rearranged for Friday, Mullins had a rethink and comes here instead.

The champion trainer said of Mystical Power: "We diverted him from the rescheduled Lawlor’s of Naas to this track. He looks like he might need a longer trip but with his pedigree and drying ground at Punchestown he’s going to be very competitive. Hopefully both of my runners can step up to the mark here. They’re two nice horses."

JP McManus's retained rider Mark Walsh is on board Mystical Power, meaning Paul Townend teams up with Thurles maiden hurdle winner Lombron .

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Lombron won nicely over two miles at Thurles on better ground. He jumped really well that day and showed a lovely attitude. I think he will come on for that run. It probably wasn’t the strongest race in the world, but he did it impressively."

Gordon Elliott has won this Grade 2 twice with Felix Desjy (2019) and Andy Dufresne (2020), and he relies upon impressive Navan maiden hurdle winner Jigoro here.

Elliott said: "Jigoro was good at Navan and we knew he had improved plenty from the first day, and Jack [Kennedy] was delighted with him. He seems in good form and we're hoping for a big run."

Fascile Mode , a useful bumper performer, was last seen in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown's Christmas festival and drops in class. He was sixth of eight in a Royal Bond that is starting to work out nicely prior to that and only beaten eight and a half lengths. That form is useful.

The quintet is completed by James's Gate , third to Facile Vega in the Champion Bumper of 2022 when trained by Mullins. He is now in the care of Martin Brassil and didn't run badly when fourth in a Leopardstown maiden hurdle over Christmas.

Read this next:

'I loved the way he took to fences and he'll be hard to beat' - Paul Townend keen on Blood Destiny's chances

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.