All eyes on Kelso for any late Cheltenham clues - latest news on a busy Saturday

It's beginning to look a lot like Cheltenham. The handicap weights are in, the preview night circuit is in full swing and punting plans for the festival are beginning to take shape.

But it's time to peel our eyes away from Prestbury Park for a while and get stuck into the weekend's action. Don't worry, Cheltenham isn't going anywhere.

Kelso takes centre stage today, with one of the best cards in the history of the Scottish Borders track. All eyes will be on one man in particular - Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins.

He saddles Morebattle Hurdle () favourite Mctigue, who is looking to emulate his stablemate The Shunter by winning at Kelso before going on to land the £100,000 bonus on offer for following up at Cheltenham.

The Shunter's name entered local legend status after his success in 2021 and he also returns to his old stomping ground, lining up in a field of four for the Premier Chase (). Mullins also has Feronily in the Grade 2 Novices' Hurdle () on what could be a profitable day for the Irish trainer.

South of the border the Grimthorpe Chase () is the highlight at Doncaster, with Undersupervision looking for a repeat of last year's win. At Newbury, there's a mouth-watering clash between course specialists Paint The Dream and Zanza in the Greatwood Gold Cup ().

In Ireland, Hollow Games takes on the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Flame Bearer and Ha D'or in Navan's feature Flyingbolt Novice Chase (4.20). There's also all-weather action in Britain at Lingfield and Wolverhampton, with the day drawing to a close at Dunstall Park.

Cheltenham may be upon us - but there's plenty to enjoy in the meantime.

Market movers

Doncaster

1.30: Mackenberg 6-1 (from 8-1)

Non-runners

Doncaster

3.15: Does He Know

3.50: Theme Tune

Kelso

3.35: Zanza

4:45: Edmond Dantes

