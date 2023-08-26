Aldaary out of the Celebration Mile with Charyn and Epictetus vying for favouritism

There will be no thrilling clash between Epictetus, Charyn and Aldaary in the William Hill Celebration Mile (2.40 ) at Goodwood as the last-named horse has been withdrawn due to the going.

Conditions at the Sussex venue quickened overnight and the ground was described as good (from good, good to soft in places) with a mainly dry and sunny day forecast on Saturday morning, which led to the withdrawal of William Haggas's runner.

But a sharp thundery shower this morning saw the ground revert back to good, good to soft in places. Aldaary was around 4-1 third favourite when taken out, with Charyn and Epictetus now contesting favouritism.

The Roger Varian-trained Charyn finished third behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes over course and distance last time, so this is a drop in grade and he has plenty of form on good ground.

He is a best-price 11-4 with William Hill but as short as 2-1 favourite elsewhere, with Thoroughbred Stakes winner Epictetus a general 5-2 chance.

Epictetus seemed to relish the drop to a mile when getting the better of hot favourite Nostrum, who runs in the Strensall Stakes (1.50) at York, at the Glorious meeting.

Updated at 9.40am

No change in York going for Ebor day

The final day of York's Ebor meeting is set to be run on ground described as good to firm, good in places – as it has been for the last three days – and the risk of thundery showers has been removed from the forecast.

Officials at the course had to apply 5mm of water overnight on Wednesday and Thursday to maintain conditions, but no irrigation took place before Saturday's meeting after the track was hit with a couple of light showers.

Raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Saturday morning: "We had 0.4mm of rain in two showers after racing yesterday and then we were dry through the night.

"It's quite a dry, fresh morning here and, although there is still a chance of showers, they were saying that we might catch some thundery showers but they've taken that aspect off it.

"It's mostly cloudy through the morning, some sunny intervals later on and a chance of a possible shower. The going remains good to firm, good in places."

The feature at York is the Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ), in which all eyes will be drawn to 7-2 favourite Sweet William, who made it three wins in a row when plowing through the mud at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Five races from the Knavesmire are being shown live on ITV alongside two from Goodwood, which is set to start on ground described as good, good to soft after a thundery shower this morning.

Posted at 9am

Subscribe now – use code SUMMER and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months for Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

York non-runners

3.35 Moracana (stiff)

5.20 If Not Now (going)

Goodwood non-runners

2.05 Shuwari (knocked joint)

2.40 Aldaary (going)

3.15 Crazy Luck (going), Ropey Guest (self cert)

Posted at 9am

Read these next:

'He has everything in his favour' - why this horse can win the Ebor at York on Saturday

2023 York Ebor festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

2023 Sky Bet Ebor: 'He's on an upward curve and he feels great' - Robert Havlin on favourite Sweet William

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.