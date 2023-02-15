Albert Bartlett favourite Hiddenvalley Lake bids for success in Clonmel Grade 3

Hiddenvalley Lake, a leading contender for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, goes on trial at Clonmel in an intriguing running of the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle, a Grade 3 won in the past by the likes of Allaho, Monalee and Don Poli.

The unbeaten hurdler is favourite with some bookmakers for next month's festival Grade 1, and created a strong impression under Rachael Blackmore on debut at Naas in November when driven out to hold off Santonito and Eabha Grace, who have both won since.

The step up to three miles and Grade 3 company then proved no trouble on his next start at Cork as he put in a smart performance to defeat Cool Survivor by eight lengths, although that win means he must give 6lb to his rivals here.

Henry De Bromhead: double-handed in his attempt to win the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle Credit: Debbie Burt

His trainer Henry de Bromhead, who also runs Monty's Star, has a fine record in this contest having saddled the winner in three out of the last six years, and he looks to have another smart staying novice on his hands this time.

De Bromhead said: "Hiddenvalley Lake seems in good form and looked good at Cork and we were happy to see him do that.

"This is a step up for Monty's Star, but we are happy with him at the moment and are hoping the trip will suit."

Gordon Elliott runs Search For Glory, who was third on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown over Christmas behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Good Land, while Pat Doyle sends the 116-rated mare Granny Lowrie back over hurdles after she finished fourth in a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Thurles last month.

Doyle said: "Granny Lowrie ran well over hurdles at Cork over three miles a few starts ago and is in good order. There is prize-money up to sixth place here so we are hoping she can pick some up. She jumped a bit average over fences at Thurles so we will see what happens back over hurdles."

Down Royal handicap winner Kalanisi Dubh completes the field for trainer Seamus Fahey.

