Aidan O'Brien has been talking the talk, but can Luxembourg continue to walk the walk?

Aidan O'Brien is bilingual. He is, of course, fluent in English and speaks it ever so politely, but every so often he bursts into hyperbolese. This is a language you really need to understand because it regularly translates into cash.

Hyperbolese is when the softly spoken supremo of our sport starts talking about one of his thoroughbreds as though they are a different species altogether. That they are not human at all, or equine in this case. He elevates them to a different stratosphere. It is a dialect he only diverts to for the special few, though.

The most recent entries to the illustrious club were Paddington and River Tiber on Tuesday. Then, of course, there is Auguste Rodin. Despite a wretched run in the 2,000 Guineas where he looked as slow as I do at the end of one of my rare 5km runs, his trainer kept revving up the hype. That wasn't him, he assured us. He never reverted to normal talk even though the son of Deep Impact looked ordinary at Newmarket. How right he was.