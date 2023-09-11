'Ado told me a while ago he had one lined up for me' - Patrick Mullins back at the beach in Laytown for one ride

Patrick Mullins had a ball at the beach last year, making the biggest splash of all by winning on both his rides for Ado McGuinness, and the Lusk-based trainer has once again snapped up the most successful amateur of all time for Hightimeyouwon in the Oneills.com Handicap (6.45 ).

Mullins, who was successful on Dream Today and Cordouan at last year's Laytown fixture, said his annual trip to the seaside is one he always looks forward to every year as it is, not surprisingly, completely different to anything else he experiences.

"The noise and the speed," he replies, when asked what the biggest difference between Laytown and everywhere else is.

He added: "You wouldn't believe the noise and how loud it is. It's like gunfire. For us jump jockeys or bumper jockeys, it is completely different to what we are used to, in every possible way, as not only are we going faster than we normally do but we're running in a straight line as well.

"It's only once a year and it's a meeting I always liked to ride at. Ado told me a while ago he had one lined up for me so hopefully Hightimeyouwon can run well. He has a lot of weight but I'm not sure weight makes a huge amount of different at Laytown over that trip."

Patrick Mullins: heading back to Laytown

The Laytown races, which were first run in 1868, always attracts a huge crowd and plenty of punters will be placing their faith in McGuinness on Tuesday as he has trained nine winners on the beach over the years.

As well as the likely favourite Hightimeyouwon, he also runs Dream Today (4.45) in the Sun, Sea And Tote Guarantee Handicap (4.45 ), Zig Zag Zyggy in the Tote Never Beaten By SP Handicap (5.15 ) and Allo Arry in the Price of Place Maiden (6.15 ).

Coeur D'Or broke his duck for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes in the Pride of Place Maiden last year and he has gone on to win two major mile handicaps on the grass this year – the Colm Quinn BMW Mile at Galway and the Irish Cambridgeshire.

The consistent, if slightly frustrating, Expound is likely to be a warm order this time around given he boasts a rating of 70, but he is 0-12 and has been runner-up on three of his last four starts.

Laytown is one of the few Irish tracks where Rachael Blackmore is still to ride a winner and she has three opportunities to shred up that stat – Hell Left Loose (5.15), Clarinbridge (5.45) and Secret Spy (6.15).

The action on the beach at Laytown begins at 4.45.

Read this next . . .

'She looks to have a lively chance' - Echoes In Rain the star name in classy Listed contest

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.