A trainer hitting form and a 462-mile round trip - four key angles for Thursday's all-weather action plus a best bet

With Fairyhouse, Ludlow and Wincanton cancelled due to frozen ground, there is no jump racing on Thursday. All-weather fixtures at Chelmsford and Southwell make up the day's action and here we provide you with some key pointers and a best bet . . .

Chelmsford : Appleby starting to click into gear

Seven-time all-weather champion trainer Mick Appleby hasn't been in sparkling form since the turn of the year, registering just five wins from 54 runners, but there have been signs in the past week to suggest that may be about to change.

Appleby has had two winners from his last five runners and he sends a few live chances to Chelmsford, where he has sent out more winners than any other trainer over the last five years.

Appleby saddled a second and two thirds at Chelmsford's first fixture of the year, and he'll be hoping to start this meeting with a winner as Come On Girl (1.55 ), who has placed on her last three starts, looks to have solid claims.

Chelmsford : Johnston one to note on 462-mile round trip

Chelmsford has proved a happy hunting ground for Charlie Johnston since he took over the licence from his father Mark and his runners should always be noted when making the 462-mile round trip from his Middleham base.

Johnston operates at a 22 per cent strike-rate at the Essex venue, with over half of his 65 runners making the first three including 14 winners.

Charlie Johnston: has a good record at Chelmsford Credit: Edward Whitaker

He struck with his only runner at the track's first meeting of the year last week, so it's interesting to see him rely solely on La Fleur Petrus (2.30 ), who shaped as though the drop in trip would suit at Wolverhampton last time. The in-form David Probert, who steered a Johnston newcomer to victory at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, is aboard for the first time.

Southwell : Boughey puts unbeaten records on the line

George Boughey is 2-2 with his runners at Southwell this year and the Newmarket trainer sends two runners to the Nottinghamshire venue in a bid to extend his unbeaten record.

Boughey is red-hot form, having sent out six winners from his last 21 runners (29 per cent strike-rate), which includes two wins in three days for Storymaker at this track.

He operates at an overall strike-rate of 25 per cent at Southwell, a statistic he will try to boost with Queen Of Ipanema (6.30 ), who goes up in trip and down in grade, and Warming (8.30 ), a good third on her handicap debut last time.

Southwell : Haggas runner catches the eye

Of the six all-weather venues in Britain, Southwell has been the track that has seen the fewest horses trained by William Haggas , with just 40 runners over the last five years, which is 97 fewer than he has sent to Newcastle despite it being 150 miles closer to Somerville Lodge.

He operates at a healthy 20 per cent strike-rate at Southwell, with his eight winners supplemented by nine seconds and five thirds, and he went close to a double at the track two weeks ago when his runners finished a close second and third.

William Haggas: has one runner at Southwell on Thursday evening Credit: Edward Whitaker

Haggas saddles Keen Interest (8.30 ), a half-brother to Group 2-winning sprinter Azure Blue, in the closing 6f handicap. He didn't show a great deal in first-time cheekpieces, which are ditched here, on his handicap debut at Newcastle, but Adam Farragher takes over from a 7lb claimer in the saddle on this drop in class and better is expected here.

Best bet

Ustath (7.00 Southwell)

Ustath won at Southwell multiple times when the old Fibresand was in place, but he's continued his liking for the track despite the switch to Tapeta.

Three of his last four wins have come over course and distance – he also won a 5f Classified event here – and he lurks on a very dangerous mark which is 5lb below that last success.

He probably needed his return over the minimum trip here in December and couldn't get to the front over course and distance last time, but he ran well enough to suggest he still has enough ability to win at this level, especially with a 4lb drop aiding his cause.

