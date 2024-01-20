A top course combo and a trainer with notable track record - key angles and a best bet for Saturday's all-weather racing

The focus is on all-weather racing on Saturday after the freezing weather resulted in Ascot, Haydock and Taunton cancelling meetings. Lingfield and Wolverhampton stage fixtures and here are four key pointers for the action plus a best bet . . .

Lingfield : top team take aim with Breeze

Charlie Johnston and Rossa Ryan have a 60 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at Lingfield and combine with the progressive Bohemian Breeze in the 1m4f handicap (1.25 ).

This four-year-old struggled when entering handicap company early last season but gained a first success at Ayr in August and has been running consistently well on the all-weather since.

He has finished out of the first three just twice in seven all-weather starts and has posted Racing Post Ratings of 83 and 81 on his last two starts, suggesting there could still be some mileage in his official rating of 77.

Bohemian Breeze 13:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Lingfield : quickfire track hat-trick for Richards?

Lydia Richards has an eyecatching 23 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather at Lingfield in the last five seasons and enjoyed a double at the track at the start of the month.

Lydia Richards: enjoyed a double with her last two runners at Lingfield

She saddles a course specialist in Smith in the concluding 2m handicap (3.45 ). The eight-year-old is a six-time winner from 13 starts at Lingfield for Richards and is rated 3lb below his last winning mark.

He has been fairly well beaten on two recent starts at this track but his RPRs suggest he could be reasonably treated and the in-form David Probert takes over from a 3lb claimer.

Smith 15:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Lydia Richards

Wolverhampton : take note of sole Evans runner

Worcestershire trainer James Evans has a good record in January in recent years. He has operated at a 20 per cent strike-rate (8-41) in the two-week period either side of today's date in the past five seasons, posting a £1 level-stake profit of +£25.

His sole runner is Gentle Fire , who is an intriguing contender in the 2m handicap (6.00 ) under in-form 7lb claimer Joe Leavy.

James Evans: runs Gentle Fire in the 2m handicap

Gentle Fire, a two-time winner on the all-weather, was not unbacked on her debut for Evans over 1m4f at this track last week and only gave way in the final furlong to finish eighth.

A return to 2m should suit this all-weather bumper winner, who is rated 3lb above her last winning mark.

Gentle Fire 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: James Evans

Wolverhampton : Brown bids for more course success

Gary Brown has a career strike-rate of 15 per cent at Wolverhampton but way exceeded that last year when operating at 36 per cent (5-14) at the all-weather track.

He was successful with Pyrrhic Dancer in the finale at the track on Friday and saddles two runners on Saturday with solid claims, starting with Graffiti in the 1m½f handicap (6.30 ). This dual-purpose five-year-old was a tidy winner over a furlong further at this track on his penultimate start under Taylor Fisher, who is back aboard. A slowly run race did not play to his strengths last time.

Hannah’s Return should be a leading player in the closing second division of the 6f classified stakes (8.30 ) under Fisher on the back of an encouraging third following a break from a wide draw over 5f here last month.

Best bet

Photosynthesis (12.50 Lingfield)

This three-year-old was a beaten favourite on his recent debut for Tom Clover but that form looks strong and he is an intriguing runner on his handicap debut in this 6f contest.

Photosynthesis was a maiden winner at Navan on his second of three starts in Ireland at two and there was encouragement to take from his third under a penalty for Clover at Newcastle last month.

The winner Sports Coach and runner-up El Bufalo have scored since, so a 3lb drop in the handicap could prove lenient for this colt.

A return to 6f is a plus and he is well drawn in stall two, while Clover has started the year in fine form with two winners, two seconds and four thirds from 11 runners.

Photosynthesis 12:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

