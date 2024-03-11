A team of awesome strength but Willie Mullins is still prepared to try something new

His strongest team ever. That's the impressive reality of what Willie Mullins brings to this Cheltenham Festival, a quantity of top-class jumping talent the like of which has never been sent out from just one stable.

Seeing his string stretch their legs in the middle of the course on the Monday of festival week has long been a pleasurable ritual, with the risk of drawing you into making a fresh slew of bets because so many of them looked primed to run for their lives. But we have moved on from the days when they were an exciting part of the show; now, they are the show.

These horses seem to know they're worth looking at, that attention will be focused on them. They swagger like the US athletics team walking into the Olympic village.