A Sunday but not as we know it with Chelmsford staging second all-weather evening trial
The second of six Sunday evening all-weather meetings takes place at Chelmsford on Sunday night with the trial aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue as the search for British racing's silver bullet goes on.
The first Sunday night fixture received a mixed reaction from those on course at Wolverhampton two weeks ago, with experienced rider Robert Havlin branding the experiment a "joke" despite seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields at the declaration stage.
Concerns remain over the impact of Sunday evenings on participant welfare, but with stable staff on duty benefiting from an additional £150 payment, extra prize-money on offer and some off-course bookmakers reporting an uptick in betting, it was not completely void of positivity.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 3.00 Lingfield: Returning L'Homme Presse bids to reassert authority against Protektorat in classy Fleur de Lys Chase
- 3.35 Lingfield: 'We think he has a great chance' - who will triumph in the Surrey National?
- 1.05 Thurles: Hauturiere fancied to follow up bloodless Limerick win under Paul Townend
- 1.35 Thurles: A mini-Ryanair Chase as Allaho takes on Envoi Allen and Appreciate It in a thriller
- 1.15 Lingfield: 'This will be a hot race' - Britain's top two-mile novice chasers clash in Grade 2 Lightning
- 3.00 Lingfield: Returning L'Homme Presse bids to reassert authority against Protektorat in classy Fleur de Lys Chase
- 3.35 Lingfield: 'We think he has a great chance' - who will triumph in the Surrey National?
- 1.05 Thurles: Hauturiere fancied to follow up bloodless Limerick win under Paul Townend
- 1.35 Thurles: A mini-Ryanair Chase as Allaho takes on Envoi Allen and Appreciate It in a thriller
- 1.15 Lingfield: 'This will be a hot race' - Britain's top two-mile novice chasers clash in Grade 2 Lightning