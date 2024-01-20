A Sunday but not as we know it with Chelmsford staging second all-weather evening trial

The second of six Sunday evening all-weather meetings takes place at Chelmsford on Sunday night with the trial aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue as the search for British racing's silver bullet goes on.

The first Sunday night fixture received a mixed reaction from those on course at Wolverhampton two weeks ago, with experienced rider Robert Havlin branding the experiment a "joke" despite seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields at the declaration stage.

Concerns remain over the impact of Sunday evenings on participant welfare, but with stable staff on duty benefiting from an additional £150 payment, extra prize-money on offer and some off-course bookmakers reporting an uptick in betting, it was not completely void of positivity.