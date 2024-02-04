'A stiffer test of stamina promises to suit' - analysis and key quotes for Carlisle handicap chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Breeze Of Wind has progressed well since stepped up in trip and he remains unexposed as a stayer.

He produced a career-best on his first attempt at three miles when slamming Imperial Alex by three and three-quarter lengths at Uttoxeter in December, and a 5lb rise does not look harsh even though the form has not been franked.

Robert D’Ores shaped with plenty of promise in two 3m handicap chases at Hexham last May. He probably needed his Newcastle reappearance run over hurdles behind Yealand and could prove a different proposition this time.

Nights In Venice , who went close several times over hurdles, makes his chasing bow under top weight of 12st.

One of his best performances over hurdles came at Carlisle, when second to Topkapi Star on heavy ground last March.

Wavelength fared better than his finishing position of fourth suggests behind Anglers Crag over a longer trip at this course in December, and races off 1lb lower this time.

Anglers Crag has since completed a hat-trick with further victories at Market Rasen and Musselburgh, so there is no doubt Wavelength bumped into a very well-treated rival that day.

Perhaps the most interesting runner is the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Our Friend Mo , a £68,000 purchase who jumped and ran well at Leicester last time until making a mistake three out.

A stiffer test of stamina promises to suit, and her in-form handler has won with four of his 13 Carlisle runners this campaign.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The ground at Carlisle is soft, good to soft in places but is anticipated to ride tacky according to clerk of the course Harry Phipps. He said: "It's been very blustery and that will continue up until racing. There was plenty of moisture in the ground early last week, but I imagine it will be quite dead and tacky in places."

What they say

Sue Smith, trainer of Aire Valley Lad

He seems in good form. He's run well at Carlisle in the past so we're hopeful.

Stuart Coltherd, trainer of Breeze Of Wind

His form seems to be stacking up well and as long as the ground stays soft I'd be hopeful of another big run. He's improved for fences, and the ground is pretty key for him. He's definitely improving so hopefully he can run well again.

Jake Coulson, trainer of Gibberwell

He should have a really good chance. The track should suit, but my biggest worry is going right-handed. He's in good form and producing runs he wouldn't have been able to last season. If he takes to going right-handed, which he has before, he should run a decent race.

George Bewley, trainer of Robert D'Ores

He should come on for his last run ashe was off the track for a long time beforehand. He's a bit of a burly horse so might still need it. This is his trip and everything should suit.

Reporting by James Stevens

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.