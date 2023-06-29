'A stepping stone to the next level' - Hollie Doyle confident as Group 1 winner Nashwa bids for first win this year

Hollie Doyle is confident top-class filly Nashwa can return to winning ways in the Group 3 Jenningsbet In Shiremoor Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.35 ) at Newcastle.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the four-year-old daughter of Frankel was last seen running home fourth of six in the Group 2 Prix Corrida in France behind Above The Curve.

That was Nashwa’s first start in 204 days and Doyle, who has ridden her in all nine career starts, believes she can show significant improvement.

She said: "It’ll be good to get her back on track. She needed the run a little bit in France and this race is a good stepping stone to the next level."

After finishing third on her debut at Newmarket in October 2021, Nashwa went on to win four of her five starts between April and July last year, including Group 1 successes in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Doyle added: "She’s a Group 1 filly and these are calmer waters, so hopefully she can get the job done. She doesn’t carry a penalty and she's been working well."

The Gosdens will also saddle maiden winner Belt Buckle, who returns from a 419-day layoff.

The daughter of Golden Horn made a successful debut on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in February last year. Her sole appearance since then came when she finished fourth to last week's Duke of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium in last year's Lingfield Oaks Trial.

Bright Diamond: drops back to a mile and a quarter after her Oaks fifth

The nine-runner field also includes Bright Diamond, who was last seen finishing fifth to Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom this month.

The three-year-old hasn't won since her debut at Newmarket last August but trainer Karl Burke, who won this race with Poptronic last season, is confident of a good run under Clifford Lee.

He said: "She came out of the Oaks really well and I think dropping her back to a mile and a quarter will suit. I thought she was definitely going to place two furlongs out at Epsom but she didn't finish as strongly as I thought she would.

"The cheekpieces are on and, while she’s not ungenuine, Cliff seems to think she races quite lazily. She worked well with them on the other day."

Another danger to Nashwa is the Roger Varian-trained Al Husn, who delivered a career-best effort on her latest appearance when beating Angels Wrath by half a length in an Ayr Listed race over 1m2f.

The other last-time-out winners are Misty Dancer and One For Bobby, while in-form trainer Archie Watson saddles Heavenly Breath, who has been placed at Group 3 and Listed level.

