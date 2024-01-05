A Saturday banker? Ben Pauling and Ben Jones out to combine for more ITV success with odds-on Handstands

It has been a relatively lean couple of years for prominent owner Tim Radford, who was so ingrained in the sport to be the sponsor of the Cheltenham Gold Cup for a spell in the mid-2010s. It would be too early to tell if Handstands is bound for top races, but he offers his owner an extremely promising lead.

Handstands is the grandson of 2003 Thyestes winner Be My Belle and he has the look of a classy staying chaser of the future. He won a point on his only outing in that field and won convincingly at Hereford on his hurdling debut. Despite being a visually imposing sort, he handled whizzing around tight Hereford notably well and left Parade Away for dead after the last. The runner-up has since confirmed his 120+ credentials on Racing Post Ratings.

Handstands carries a penalty, yet you fancy it may take a horse worthy of a 125+ rating to give him a serious race. You would have to look pretty hard to find one of those in this race.

The case is there to be made for Taras Halls , who on a line through his bumper form ought to be reaching that level over hurdles sooner rather than later. That bumper form was for Lucy Wadham, though, and early evidence suggests he is taking a while to find his feet with Sue Smith. That tends to be Smith's way. She often excels with stoutly bred sorts like Taras Halls, although it tends to be in the longer run.

Barring unusually fast progress with this horse, it seems there may not be much that can live with Handstands. He might have landed in a televised race by accident this time, but he may well be moving into good-quality novice hurdles before long.

Pauling hoping Handstands can set himself up for 'brighter things'

Ben Pauling and Ben Jones combined to great effect on New Year’s Day when Shakem Up'Arry landed Cheltenham’s £100,000 feature handicap chase and they could be set for a more routine success in front of the ITV cameras with Handstands.

The five-year-old cost £135,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale after winning his Moira point-to-point for Patrick Turley and made a successful rules debut for his new connections at Hereford.

That six-and-a-half-length victory last month means Handstands is the only novice in the ten-runner line-up to have got his head in front.

Pauling said: “He's a very nice type and I hope he can carry the penalty. He pleased me at Hereford. I hope he can put another win on the board and we can look forward to some brighter things later in the season.”

Aprahamian makes first Newcastle trip

Handstands is just Pauling's second runner at Newcastle this season while Billy Aprahamian is represented at the track for the first time by Mayheblucky .

The seven-year-old is making his rules debut 762 days after his third and final Irish point-to-point start. He had some eyecatching form in that sphere, including when finishing ahead of future Cheltenham winner Hector Javilex at Dromahane and in front of Gavin Cromwell's now 139-rated Path D'oroux in December 2021.

“This is third time lucky," said Towcester-based Aprahamian. "We declared to run at Uttoxeter last week and that was off, then we declared to run at Southwell and that was off. Ideally I want to run him over three miles but the weather’s against us and a galloping track like Newcastle on soft ground should be fine.

“His point-to-point form is strong, certainly his most recent one. Rare Edition and Kalanisi Star were in there and they're smart enough horses."

Aprahamian, formerly one of Nicky Henderson's assistants at Seven Barrows, ended a five-month wait for a winner with Stellar Magic's feature success at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

"It was great to get one on the board," said Aprahamian, who is in his second full campaign. "It’s been a very slow season and we’re just working it all out."

Susan Corbett, trainer of Rock Steady Eddie

He's doing nothing wrong at home and we always live in hope. He ran better than we thought in his bumper at Hexham in October and, while it'll be chasing where he comes into his own in time, fingers crossed he can put in another encouraging run.

Sue Smith, trainer of Taras Halls

He's a nice young horse. He's got to learn, so we're stepping him up in trip to see if that helps. I wouldn't think soft ground would be an issue.

