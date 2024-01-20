A mini-Ryanair Chase as Allaho takes on Envoi Allen and Appreciate It in a Thurles thriller

When asked about the quality of the field French Dynamite will face in the feature Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, formerly the Kinloch Brae, Mouse Morris replied: "It's as good as any Ryanair Chase, isn't it? It's incredible really."

He makes a valid point. The winners of the last three Ryanair Chases are in there, and alongside Appreciate It they are responsible for 15 Grade 1 wins. This, might I remind you, is only a Grade 2 race.

It might be a Grade 2 in name but it is certainly a Grade 1 in nature and Allaho will need to be somewhere close to his best to get back to winning ways.

Not everyone was impressed with his comeback in the Clonmel Oil Chase, where he effectively won a match race with Janidil despite jumping sloppily at times. He was more fluent in the King George, but still traded at an in-running low of 1-5 on Betfair and got beaten.

On ratings, he cannot be opposed. His mark of 173 is 9lb clear of Envoi Allen and we know the track, the trip and the ground won't pose a problem. It is just the nagging doubt in the back of your mind that he might not be as good as he was.

Envoi Allen was in front a few strides from the line in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, before Gerri Colombe spoiled the party, but he looks every bit as good this season as he was last. The problem for him is the ground were it to turn very tacky.

Envoi Allen: last year's Ryanair Chase winner Credit: Patrick McCann

Appreciate It might prove to be Allaho's biggest threat. He didn't get home in the Savills Chase over an extended three miles, but travelled well for a long way there and we shouldn't forget he finished in front of Galopin Des Champs when collared close home by Fastorslow in the John Durkan.

If he gets into a good rhythm under Danny Mullins, he could be very dangerous. He might be ten, but you just wonder whether we have seen the very best of him over fences yet.

Capodanno was ahead of Appreciate It in the Savills Chase, but surely this trip at this track will see him tapped for toe. The Grand National is probably his ultimate aim.

Stattler looks like he needs further too and, while French Dynamite is running over his optimum trip, his mark of 154 leaves him with 19lb to find with Allaho and he is only in receipt of 5lb.

It looks between Allaho and Appreciate It, and the value might just be the latter.

'He's the one they all have to beat' - Townend

Paul Townend thinks Allaho was simply outstayed in the King George and believes he is the one they all have to beat back over his optimum trip in a race he has won twice before.

When Shishkin dramatically exited a few strides after the second-last at Kempton, the race appeared to have been laid on a plate for Allaho, but Hewick swept by and Bravemansgame pipped him for second.

Some were disappointed with the performance, but Townend wasn't.

Allaho (left) finished third in the King George last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, he said: "Allaho ran a cracker at Kempton and looked like the winner jumping the last. I just got outstayed on the day, but he ran a beautiful race.

"Thurles is a track he likes, the conditions of the race will suit him, and he came out of Kempton really well. On ratings he will take a lot of beating. He's not getting any younger, but he is still running to a very high level of form and he is the one they all have to beat."

On the opposition, he added: "It looks like Appreciate It is stepping up to the mark this year after being a little disappointing last year and he will give us plenty to think about, as will Envoi Allen. I have chosen Allaho because of the level form he runs to and I am really looking forward to running round Thurles on him."

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Envoi Allen

He's in good form and has done well since Down Royal. I was delighted with the way he travelled and jumped there. It's a very good race, but hopefully he can be very competitive and run his race.

Danny Mullins, rider of Appreciate It

It's a great ride to pick up and if he returns to the sort of form he was in when just beaten in the John Durkan you would like to think he can be bang there. I'm looking forward to it.

Mouse Morris, trainer of French Dynamite

It's some race! The better the ground, the better his chance. It's unbelievable to think the ground at Thurles was yielding going into the weekend and I hope it stays that way. I don't want too much rain. I think he has come on plenty from his first run and he seems to be in good form.

