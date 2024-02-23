'A law unto itself' - Keith Melrose on what makes the Coral Trophy unique
The course and distance of the Coral Trophy is one of the most famous in jump racing. Three miles around Kempton will always be associated with the King George VI Chase, one of the sport's great races.
Racing fans should understand races like the Coral Trophy as implicitly as we understand the effect of Cheltenham's hill or Tattenham Corner. But we don't, not really. It is rare that we get to see big fields of chasers running at Kempton. Sure, Kauto Star could float around here and streak away as though he had just joined in. We get little chance to see how mere handicappers deal with the sharpest of jump racing's major tracks.
Since 2010, there have been 156 three-mile chases at Kempton, containing 1,288 horses. Runners in the Coral Trophy account for more than 15 per cent of the total. Put another way, the average field size for a three-mile chase at Kempton, excluding the Coral Trophy, is 7.7 horses. The average in this race is nearly double (13.6), which makes it something of a law unto itself.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 23 February 2024
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 3.50 Fairyhouse: 'He'll love the ground and trip' - can Fairyhouse specialist I Am Maximus conquer the Grand National favourite in Bobbyjo Chase?
- 'She’s in the form of her life' - Kielan Woods joins our panel of experts to look at the weekend action
- It's not a day for glamour, it's a day for grit and guts as we cherish our most courageous chasers
- 2.27 Kempton: 'We've had this race in mind since he ran at Exeter' - will Paul Nicholls land another Pendil Novices' Chase?
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 3.50 Fairyhouse: 'He'll love the ground and trip' - can Fairyhouse specialist I Am Maximus conquer the Grand National favourite in Bobbyjo Chase?
- 'She’s in the form of her life' - Kielan Woods joins our panel of experts to look at the weekend action
- It's not a day for glamour, it's a day for grit and guts as we cherish our most courageous chasers
- 2.27 Kempton: 'We've had this race in mind since he ran at Exeter' - will Paul Nicholls land another Pendil Novices' Chase?