A key statistic from each of Saturday's six meetings to aid your punting

There are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, including Classic Chase day at Warwick and the Silviniaco Conti Chase and Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle taking centre stage at Kempton. Here we pick out a key statistic from each track . . .

Warwick

Ned Fox has ridden four winners from his last eight mounts, operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate.

His sole ride at Warwick is Cyclop for David Dennis in the Unibet Veterans' Chase final (3.35 ). The 13-year-old disappointed in the Welsh Grand National trial at Chepstow last time but could be a lively outsider off a low weight if bouncing back to form.

Cyclop 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: David Dennis

Fairyhouse

Karl Thornton has saddled two winners from his last four runners, enjoying a double at this track on New Year's Day, and takes aim at the 3m handicap hurdle (1.22 ) with Where's Frankie .

Donagh Meyler's mount has finished third on his last two starts over fences and was successful at this track on his last run over hurdles.

Where's Frankie 13:22 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Karl Thornton

Kempton

Amy Murphy and Jack Quinlan have a 39 per cent strike-rate when combining at Kempton.

They team up with Kaleb , who is a big price in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (2.42 ) but ran better than the bare result at Cheltenham last time and could outrun his odds off a low weight.

Kaleb 14:42 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Amy Murphy

Wetherby

Harry Derham has saddled five winners from 11 runners in the last fortnight, with none of those runners finishing out of the first four.

His sole runner on Saturday is Jasmine Bliss , who ran an encouraging race when fourth on her debut at Ludlow in November and should be a leading player in the concluding mares' bumper (3.57 ).

Jasmine Bliss 15:57 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Chelmsford

Jack Jones has a 26 per cent strike-rate with his runners at this all-weather venue, saddling eight winners from 31 runners.

His sole representative is last-time-out winner Mitigator , who should go well in the mile handicap (6.45 ) on the back of a straightforward success at Wolverhampton last month.

Mitigator 18:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: Jack Jones

Wolverhampton

Robert Havlin heads to Dunstall Park for one ride aboard recent winner Rogue Soldier (6.00 ).

The Tom Clover-trained four-year-old won a course-and-distance maiden last time and is open to improvement after just six starts.

Rogue Soldier 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Tom Clover

