A key statistic from each of Saturday's six meetings to aid your punting
There are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, including Classic Chase day at Warwick and the Silviniaco Conti Chase and Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle taking centre stage at Kempton. Here we pick out a key statistic from each track . . .
Warwick
Ned Fox has ridden four winners from his last eight mounts, operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate.
His sole ride at Warwick is Cyclop for David Dennis in the Unibet Veterans' Chase final (3.35). The 13-year-old disappointed in the Welsh Grand National trial at Chepstow last time but could be a lively outsider off a low weight if bouncing back to form.
Fairyhouse
Karl Thornton has saddled two winners from his last four runners, enjoying a double at this track on New Year's Day, and takes aim at the 3m handicap hurdle (1.22) with Where's Frankie.
Donagh Meyler's mount has finished third on his last two starts over fences and was successful at this track on his last run over hurdles.
Kempton
Amy Murphy and Jack Quinlan have a 39 per cent strike-rate when combining at Kempton.
They team up with Kaleb, who is a big price in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (2.42) but ran better than the bare result at Cheltenham last time and could outrun his odds off a low weight.
Wetherby
Harry Derham has saddled five winners from 11 runners in the last fortnight, with none of those runners finishing out of the first four.
His sole runner on Saturday is Jasmine Bliss, who ran an encouraging race when fourth on her debut at Ludlow in November and should be a leading player in the concluding mares' bumper (3.57).
Chelmsford
Jack Jones has a 26 per cent strike-rate with his runners at this all-weather venue, saddling eight winners from 31 runners.
His sole representative is last-time-out winner Mitigator, who should go well in the mile handicap (6.45) on the back of a straightforward success at Wolverhampton last month.
Wolverhampton
Robert Havlin heads to Dunstall Park for one ride aboard recent winner Rogue Soldier (6.00).
The Tom Clover-trained four-year-old won a course-and-distance maiden last time and is open to improvement after just six starts.
Read these next:
'He's the most likely winner even if the market suggests otherwise' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton and Warwick on ITV4 on Saturday
Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Richard Birch has tips for all eight of the ITV4 races from Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in Warwick's £100,000 Classic Chase?
- 1.57 Fairyhouse: 'He's in terrific form and I wouldn't swap him' - which trainer is keen on his chances of landing a big pot?
- 'It could be the cheapest way through this tricky running' - Keith Melrose assesses the Classic Chase
- 'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- Richard Birch has tips for all eight of the ITV4 races from Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in Warwick's £100,000 Classic Chase?
- 1.57 Fairyhouse: 'He's in terrific form and I wouldn't swap him' - which trainer is keen on his chances of landing a big pot?
- 'It could be the cheapest way through this tricky running' - Keith Melrose assesses the Classic Chase
- 'He looks the class horse in the line-up to me' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?