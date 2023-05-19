A Group 1 horse in a Group 3 without a penalty - but can Yibir grasp a golden opportunity?

A Group 1 horse in a Group 3 race without a penalty would be the dream bet for many and that is what faces punters with Breeders’ Cup winner Yibir.

However, it might not be that straightforward because Yibir is far from uncomplicated. In fact, he has been a beaten favourite on three of his four starts since recording that highlight at Del Mar in 2021 and two defeats came at odds of 1-4 and 11-20.

The five-year-old is a strong-finisher who usually finds plenty for pressure and the long straight at Newbury looks certain to suit, but you could have said the same about Newmarket when he was beaten at 1-4 in last year’s Jockey Club Cup and the run of the race is key for him.

A strongly run contest to bring his stamina into play is a must and if he doesn’t get it he won’t win a sprint up the straight. That is something worth bearing in mind if taking the short odds.

Haskoy is another who stays well and probably doesn’t want a tactical race. She got on top only late when winning at York last season and was second past the post in the St Leger at Doncaster on her last start. She was demoted to fourth, but evidently stayed 1m6½f well.

This two-and-a-half-furlong shorter trip poses a different test and Israr should be well equipped to cope with any pace scenario judged on the form he showed last season.

He travelled strongly when successful at Doncaster in October and appeared to get stuck in the mud when a beaten 5-2 favourite in the November Handicap back there last time. He is by Muhaarar out of top-class multiple Group 1 scorer Taghrooda, so is bred to be a Group horse.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Israr

He's missed a few engagements due to soft ground so he's ready to start off in what looks the right race for him.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Yibir and Kemari

Yibir suffered a setback after winning in July but his preparation has gone well. He went for a racecourse gallop at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago and we were very pleased with how he went. If he can bring the level of form he showed as a three-year-old and what we saw last year, he's going to be the one they have to beat. Kemari showed great consistency over the winter in Dubai and the ground should be lovely for him. He's very straightforward in terms of his running style and will hopefully be very competitive if he can replicate his Meydan performances.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Haskoy

You'd hope she'd be a better, stronger filly this year. She went into training very late and had a very condensed campaign last year, but to do what she did shows the talent she has. She's had a nice break, and is ready to start. Listening to Ralph [Beckett], she has probably a bit more to work on. We're a little unsure of her trip, but we'll hopefully find out more in the race.

