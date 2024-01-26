A galaxy of proven stars and potential A-listers out to strut their stuff - Richard Birch sets the scene for Cheltenham Trials day

Things are certainly hotting up with the Cheltenham Festival – the biggest and most celebrated four days in jump racing – just over six weeks away.

Cheltenham Trials day, a major meeting in its own right with £700,000 in guaranteed prize-money up for grabs, has the potential this year to provide more significant clues for mid-March than is often the case, with a galaxy of proven stars and potential A-listers out to strut their stuff.

An eight-race card enhanced by the transfer from last Saturday’s cancelled Ascot meeting of the £105,000 Grade 1 My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase (2.25) means racegoers and ITV viewers will have the opportunity to see the brilliant Jonbon, second-favourite for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.