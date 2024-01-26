Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

A galaxy of proven stars and potential A-listers out to strut their stuff - Richard Birch sets the scene for Cheltenham Trials day

Things are certainly hotting up with the Cheltenham Festival – the biggest and most celebrated four days in jump racing – just over six weeks away.

Cheltenham Trials day, a major meeting in its own right with £700,000 in guaranteed prize-money up for grabs, has the potential this year to provide more significant clues for mid-March than is often the case, with a galaxy of proven stars and potential A-listers out to strut their stuff.

An eight-race card enhanced by the transfer from last Saturday’s cancelled Ascot meeting of the £105,000 Grade 1 My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase (2.25) means racegoers and ITV viewers will have the opportunity to see the brilliant Jonbon, second-favourite for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 26 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:19, 26 January 2024

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews