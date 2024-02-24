7-1 from 50s - runner beaten 20 lengths last time subject to major interest in Newcastle maiden hurdle

Kempton and Southwell host the day's two Premier fixtures but it is a runner at Newcastle on Saturday which has provided the biggest market move with Mount Gallion cut to 7-1.

The Mark Walford-trained six-year-old has been beaten a total of 116 lengths on his four starts under rules but is all the rage in the betting for the 2m1f maiden hurdle (2.50) having been available at 50-1 last night.

He had been trained by Brian Hamilton in Ireland for his first three starts under rules before finishing fifth on stable debut at Catterick last month. He was sent off 200-1 and trailed for most of the way before making some promising late headway.

The Walford yard are in decent form, recording two winners since Sunday, and also run Tineggiori in the race.

Favourite Blackjack Magic has been strong at the head of the market for the Coral Trophy (3.37 ), the day's big betting race. The Anthony Honeyball-trained runner, who won the Badger Beer earlier in the season, is 7-2 (from 5s).

Graeme McDowell has won a major, played at Augusta and sunk the winning putt in the 2010 Ryder Cup, but his horse Givemefive is the priority this weekend and he is heading to Kempton where he hopes the exciting talent can "get it done" to tee up a shot at the spring festivals later this season.

The 2010 US Open champion posted on X, formerly known at Twitter, that he was attending the track to watch the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50) where his runner is a 100-30 shot.

McDowell owns the smart prospect along with fellow major-winning golfer Brooks Koepka with the owners called Smash Racing, as a nod to their LIV Golf team. Koepka's friend Daniel Gambill is also involved in the horse.

Givemefive followed up a first victory over hurdles at Market Rasen in December with a 18-length romp under a penalty at Warwick last month. Trainer Harry Derham has given him entries in the Triumph Hurdle and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The golfer posted on X, the social media platform previously called Twitter: "Full send tomorrow Paul [O'Brien, jockey]! On my way over to watch him. Can’t thank Harry Derham and the team enough for all the hard work. Brooks Koepka, Dan [Gambill] and I [are] very excited to see if we can get it done. Smash Golf Club racing let’s go!"

The Paul Nicholls-trained Kalif Du Berlais heads the Adonis betting at 4-5.

Heavy ground 'minimal' at Kempton as going is soft

The ground at Kempton is predominantly soft with just one furlong by the Lake bend described as heavy.

Showers throughout Saturday are unlikely to alter conditions too much while there was no issues of frost despite overnight temperatures dropping to -2C overnight. The track has had 35mm of rain since Sunday.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "We're a bit crispy this morning but other than that we're ok. We had 2mm of rain on Friday afternoon and I'd say the ground is as given. We're only heavy by the Lake bend for a furlong, it's minimal, the rest of it is decent soft ground. We'll have isolated showers around like Friday."

The highlight on the seven-race jumps card is the Coral Trophy (3.37) where Blackjack Magic is strong at the head of the market at 4-1 (from 5).

Conditions 'perfect' for Southwell's biggest day

This afternoon's BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (3.20 ) will be the best race ever held at Southwell although the track's inaugural Group 3 event will only be watched by 100 members of the paying public.

Saturday is the first time any tickets have been sold for a fixture since the racecourse suffered major flood damage in October. Meetings have gone ahead with access to the track only available to trainers, owners and stable staff.

Yet the racecourse's big day is the latest step back to full operation and tickets sold instantly when made available. The temporary capacity of 100 is in place for upcoming meetings but that number is hoped to increase as the track works towards a full reopening by the end of the spring.

The 120-rated Lord North is the highest profile name on the card while the opening BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes (2.45) will be Southwell's first Listed race. The all-weather surface is currently described as standard with the team thrilled with racing conditions.

Clerk of the course David Attwood said: "The track's spot on. We've done full maintenance through the week and we cultivated it four inches as we had some heavy rain and that'll just take out any compaction there might've been in the top layer. It should be riding absolutely perfect.

"It's great to have the paying public back in for the first ever Listed and Group race ever run at Southwell. It's our first running of the Winter Derby here and we're delighted with the field, we couldn't be happier. It's certainly the highest quality race we've had here on the Tapeta."

Tickets are available for our meetings going forward but as we open up and get back more of the facilities, that number will increase. As we get through March and April, that should go up and then by the end of the spring hopefully we'll have full crowds back."

The reopening of the weighing room is the next phase of Southwell's recovery with temporary facilities still in place.

Non-runners

Kempton

1.15

1 Pentland Hills (going)

3 Fantastic Lady (going)

4 Get A Tonic (going)

7 Boombawn (going)

13 Up For Parol (running in first preference race)

15 Sea Invasion (going)

1.50

5 Swift Hawk (knocked joint)

2.27

1 Le Patron (infection)

3.00

2 Fasol (going)

7 Secret Squirrel (going)

4.10

1 Quel Destin (running in first preference race)

2 War Lord (going)

4.45

1 Berliath (going)

3 Country Mile (going)

4 Oak Grove (going)

9 Notorious Pink (going)

13 Chocolate Hobbnob (going)

Southwell

2.45

8 Hiya Maite (heat in leg)

