Punters siding with experience as each-way support comes for 2,000 Guineas outsider

Craven Stakes winner Haatem has been the early mover in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35 ) betting on Saturday, with his overnight odds of 33-1 disappearing with all firms.

The apparent second string of Richard Hannon's stable behind 6-1 second favourite Rosallion, Haatem is now a general 25-1 for the first Classic of the season.

James Doyle's mount enhanced his Guineas claims when winning the Craven over course and distance last month by three and a half lengths.

Having run ten times, Haatem is by far the most experienced runner in the line-up and while he could be vulnerable to classier types, he looks sure to give each-way backers a run for their money.

Rank outsider Ten Bob Tony has been nibbled at in places with his price 50-1 (from 66), while at the head of the market, City Of Troy can be backed at 8-11.

Guineas set to be run on good ground

Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas is set to be run on good ground after a dry night at Newmarket.

A total of 5mm of rain fell at the track on Friday, the majority during racing in the afternoon, but with only the chance of isolated light showers on Saturday, the going is expected to remain good for racing.

Clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: "We've been dry since 7.30pm last night and it's cloudy with the odd sunny spell this morning. The ground remains good and hopefully we're set fair for a dry day.

"It's due to be cloudy with the odd sunny spell, there's the threat of an isolated light shower late in the afternoon, but we're not expecting anything measurable.

"The ground is on the slow side of good and we'll see a gradual drying process throughout the day. I don't think we'll see a lot of change between now and during racing."

Newmarket: 5mm of rain fell at the track on Friday Credit: Mark Cranham

There are two Premier meetings on Saturday with Goodwood staging a seven-race card featuring the Listed William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (2.05 ), which will be shown on ITV.

Four races at Newmarket, starting with the 1.45, and the Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup (2.40 ) complete the ITV schedule.

Soft ground for final day of Punchestown

The final day of the Punchestown festival is headlined by two Grade 1s, the Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (3.42 ) and the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle (4.50 ).

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "We had 3mm of rain overnight and the ground remains soft on all three tracks - hurdle, chase and cross-country. There's fresh ground on the hurdle and chase tracks.

"The forecast is for light drizzle through the morning, clearing into the afternoon. We're in a good place and we're all good to go."

Key non-runners

Newmarket

1.10 8 Dorothy Lawrence

2.20 8 Lattam, 9 Lion Of War

2.55 1 Equality

5.50 15 Epsom Faithfull

Goodwood

3.55 7 Golden Arc

Punchestown

2.30 5 Roi Mage, 6 Vital Island, 15 Singing Banjo, 16 Three By Two, 18 De Nordener, 19 Transprint

3.05 13 Bodhisattva

4.15 1 Farouk D'Alene, 15 Bonnie Kellie

Updated at 9.15

