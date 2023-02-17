2.40 Haydock: 'You wouldn't know he's 12' - can evergreen Bristol De Mai continue amazing track record?

As far as there are any rules with modern British weather, they seem not to apply at Haydock. While meetings this week have been abandoned or effectively reduced to rubble as a result of quick ground, the most recent GoingStick readings at the time of writing suggest that conditions here are softer than for the corresponding card 12 months ago, which was evidently run on heavy ground.

Given that going descriptions at Haydock might reasonably be called spotty, it would be wise to presume something in the middle. This will neither be a bog, nor so quick that those who wish to back celebrated mudlark Bristol De Mai in the Grand National Trial should be put off.

The concern over Bristol De Mai is arguably stamina. He is technically the defending champion here, but on the day he finished second to disqualified The Galloping Bear and it appeared that his exuberance caught up with him from the second last. In that sense, less demanding conditions could work in his favour.

Bristol De Mai is 5lb lower in the handicap this year. The horse that finished behind him, Time To Get Up, is 11lb lower. He would definitely benefit from less testing conditions, as his hold-up style is a more marked disadvantage in deep ground. He shaped better than being pulled up suggests in the Welsh National last time and deserves consideration as this former Midlands National winner does not belong among the outsiders.

This is arguably a deeper race than last year, even though on average the field is rated nearly half a stone lower. Well handicapped sorts like Fortescue (won at Ascot off this mark on this day last year), Snow Leopardess and Notachance meet unexposed and in-form horses like Fontaine Collonges, Omar Maretti, The Two Amigos and Small Present.

Besides flagging that front-runners like Snow Leopardess, The Two Amigos and First Lord De Cuet may make Bristol De Mai's life difficult in the early stages, the one to pick out from that group could be Omar Maretti. He is unexposed over long trips but took to them well at this time last year. Being pulled up in the Kim Muir might have been a culture shock more than anything else and he has been carefully brought back this season, only reappearing in January when he shaped well at Ayr. If he has learned from his Cheltenham experience, Omar Maretti is one among several legitimate contenders for Haydock's big winter handicap.

'He'll be flying' - Two Amigos team hoping for rain

Nicky Martin hopes the forecast showers will hit Haydock overnight for Welsh Grand National hero The Two Amigos, who she believes could be in the "perfect race" following his Chepstow heroics.

The 11-year-old was a popular winner of the marathon contest for Exmoor-based trainer Martin and bids for more big-race staying glory in the 3m4½f contest, with Welsh National-winning jockey David Prichard once again claiming 5lb off.

His Chepstow win at Christmas came on soft ground and Martin hopes Haydock will get some much-needed rain.

"He's full of himself but we're hoping for the rain to arrive to help with his chances. If it does, then he'll be flying," she said. "He came out of the Welsh Grand National so well that you could have ridden him around the race again the next day.

"He's very pleased with himself. David is claiming 5lb again and it's the perfect race for him, but we just need that bit of rain."

What they say

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Bristol De Mai

The ground is going to be a question mark, but he's showing all of his old enthusiasm at home. His run in the Betfair Chase wasn't bad and you wouldn't know he was 12. Richard Bevis, who rides him and knows him better than anyone, is very happy with him, so we're looking forward to running him if the ground is suitable. We all know how much he loves Haydock.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Quick Wave, Cloudy Glen and Fontaine Collonges

Fontaine Collonges did seem to be running well at three miles last time, but I'm not sure she wants this longer distance. We still aren't sure what happened at Chepstow with Quick Wave – it was probably the ground.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Snow Leopardess

She's in fantastic form and we couldn't be happier with her. If the ground is as described, we're good to go. I've put the cheekpieces on her to sharpen her up as she is an 11-year-old now.

Alex Hales, trainer of Omar Maretti

He's a lovely horse and we feel he's still unexposed. We felt he ought to have a go at something decent. Everything is right for him bar the ground. It's frustrating, but as long as it's safe ground he will run.

David Pipe, trainer of First Lord De Cuet

We thought that because he keeps finishing second, we'd go for a valuable race so that he'll get lots of prize-money if he does so again. He gives the impression he'll stay this longer trip and he has no weight. He has an each-way chance.

Alan King, trainer of Notachance

He carried high hopes into this race two years ago, only to spread a hind plate and have the toe clip go straight into his foot. We've been working to get him over that injury and he ran a very pleasing race in third in the Classic Chase at Warwick. He's been in good form since and should be competitive again.

