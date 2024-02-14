Cheltenham clues on offer again in strong Mares' Novices' pointer

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Despite its intermediate distance of 2m4f, the Jane Seymour has emerged as an excellent trial for the Mares’ Novices' Hurdle over three furlongs shorter at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years.

You Wear It Well and Love Envoi both completed the big-race double in the last two years and six of the seven hold a Mares’ Novices' entry this time.

Strong stayers regularly come to the fore in the Cheltenham Grade 2 and the stamina reserves of these mares are likely to undergo a thorough examination.

The one without the festival engagement is Cherie D’Am , who along with the penalised Aston Martini (also the youngest in the field) is the standard setter on Racing Post Ratings.

Dan Skelton sees Cherie D’Am’s future over longer trips and it is little surprise the Mares’ Novices’ route is being shunned. That she has already mixed it with seasoned handicappers, and passed the test with flying colours on soft ground at Aintree, should stand to her.

Cherie D’Am is not the only sharp improver in the field. Little Miss Dante shaped promisingly in a similar contest at Haydock last time. She already appears to be a stronger stayer than her brother Go Dante, who finished third in the Betfair Hurdle last weekend.

Tenacious front-runner Smiling Getaway defied a penalty to turn over a Nicky Henderson hotpot on her previous outing and should ensure there is no hiding place, while Springtime Promise , the other seven-year-old in the line-up, is another who knows how to get her head in front.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going is soft, heavy in places in the home straight, good to soft on the chase course in the back straight and good to soft in places in the back straight on the hurdle course. Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We're due up to 5mm of rain but don't anticipate any problems. It will be testing ground to a degree, but they'll get a fair bit of speed up in the back straight."

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Aston Martini and Either Or

These races are important to try to get some black type for these fillies and there aren’t that many of them around. Aston Martini got the race on appeal at Lingfield last time when she looked as if she would be suited by going back up in trip. This sort of trip played to the strengths of Either Or last time at Warwick and she also goes there with a decent shout.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Cherie D’Am

The trip and the ground won’t be a problem as she won in such conditions at Aintree last time. Obviously, it’s a step up in class but she deserves to take her chance in black-type company.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Little Miss Dante

It was a bit sharp for her round Haydock last time and hopefully the Sandown hill and the ground will play to her strengths. She has an each-way chance in a competitive race.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Smiling Getaway

She’s been brilliant since she came to us, winning both of her races, and she deserves to take her chance in a better grade. The trip and ground are right and we're optimistic of a good run.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Springtime Promise

It’s a competitive race with most rated around the same mark and she is getting some weight off the top one. Black type would be the hope and the plan.

Reporting by David Milnes

