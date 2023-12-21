'He could shine when on the right side of the handicapper' - key trainer quotes and analysis for wide-open handicap hurdle

Jonjo O'Neill Jr and trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have a formidable record on the rare occasions they team up, and they join forces in this competitive handicap hurdle with the unexposed Jagwar.

O'Neill has ridden only three times for the partnership since they took out a joint licence, but he has been successful twice at a strike-rate of 67 per cent. He rides the JP McManus-owned four-year-old, who was beaten a head by the highly regarded Inthewaterside on his British debut at Aintree in October.

While the winner bitterly disappointed on his next start, the third has since won impressively and it is an intriguing move to pitch Jagwar into handicap company on just his third outing off an opening mark of 119.

Harry Cobden and Chris Gordon are a partnership not to be sniffed at either. They have a 38 per cent strike-rate together and team up with King William Rufus.

The six-year-old finished behind Nicky Henderson's leading novice hurdlers Willmount and Jeriko Du Reponet on his last two runs at Newbury and was beaten three and a quarter lengths by the latter. However, that margin might have flattered him and he needs to step forward off his opening mark of 108.

The Henderson-trained Immortal should improve for his comeback third at this track last month, with his jockey Nico de Boinville operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The form standard is set by the topweight Bad. He put up a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings when runner-up in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury and Beau Morgan takes a useful 5lb off his back.

Going update

The going is good to soft following 15mm of rain on Tuesday night, with windy conditions and some showers possible before racing.

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Bad

He ran a very good race in the Gerry Feilden when he was just denied. We've always thought he could shine if he gets on the right side of the handicapper and I hope he can go very well.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Jagwar

He's dropping in trip and that should suit him. He should come on plenty for his last run as he's come forward at home nicely, especially for a big, strong horse. We hope he can run a solid race.

Gary Moore, trainer of Poncho

He’s schooled well since Aintree and seems well in himself. We’re hopeful of a big run.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Toonagh Warrior

He's done well since coming over from Ireland and his handicap mark is workable. We've been chuffed with the form he's shown and he's worthy of giving it a go.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Immortal

He’s only an inch away from winning a nice race and I hope he’s got a decent chance here. He should take a step forward and it was unfortunate we couldn’t run him at Sandown in that ground, so we’ve come here. We’ve got a dry day today and it would be nice if it stayed that way.

Chris Gordon, trainer of King William Rufus

He's bumped into a few very smart horses, but he's slowly getting his jumping together. This is his first try in a handicap and he should like a strong gallop but it depends on his jumping. If it holds up I can see him running a good race.

Robbie Llewellyn, trainer of Titan Discovery

He's a lovely young horse who ran well in bumpers and looks to be progressing over hurdles. He runs in a handicap for a first time but we think he can be competitive.

