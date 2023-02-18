2.10 Punchestown: Does Gordon Elliott hold all the aces in competitive Grand National Trial?

Gordon Elliott has won the QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Punchestown three times and he saddles four contenders here, including last year’s winner Death Duty.

The 12-year-old performed admirably last season in some of the most competitive handicap chases in the calendar, such as the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown and the Ultima at Cheltenham, either side of winning this race.

Things have not gone to plan this season, but he put in one of his more encouraging efforts in the Troytown at Navan on his penultimate start when staying on well to finish third, albeit well held.

The seasoned chaser is now back down to the same mark as when defeating Champagne Platinum by three lengths in this race last year and he is 2-3 at the track, so a return to the Kildare venue might re-energise the son of Shantou with Michael O'Sullivan taking off a handy 5lb.

Champagne Platinum will also be hoping for a return to form as his record has been sporadic since finishing second in this race last season, but he is well handicapped on his best form for trainer Enda Bolger.

Champagne Platinum: second in this race last year Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Angels Dawn seems to appreciate this track and she is likely to be prominent in the betting for Sam Curling with the impressive Cian Quirke taking off 7lb.

She demonstrated a really determined attitude last time out when getting back up to beat Ballykeel at Down Royal by half a length, and was an unlucky second to the reopposing Notice To Close at this track on her penultimate start.

The eight-year-old was unfortunate to go down by a short head that day, with a lack of fluency over the last two fences not helping her cause, and she has sound claims of turning around the form with that rival with the extra distance looking like it will suit.

Diol Ker is likely to be popular in the betting for Noel Meade, who last won this race back in 2016 with Bonny Kate. The nine-year-old has some useful form over fences and is a strong stayer, illustrated by his victory in the Leinster National last season at Naas.

He put in a very promising effort in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown over Christmas when just failing by a short head to reel in Real Steel. The first-time blinkers seemed to work the oracle with him that day and they are retained.

Kieren Buckley takes the ride, taking 3lb off, and is one of many talented claiming riders on display in this race.

'She has always seemed like she would love an extreme distance'

Sam Curling won this race as a jockey back in 2003 on subsequent Grand National winner Hedgehunter for Willie Mullins, and he seeks victory again but this time as a trainer with Angels Dawn.

Curling was a 7lb claimer when partnering Hedgehunter to success and Cian Quirke will be hoping to follow in his footsteps as he takes the mount on the eight-year-old.

Angels Dawn fought back admirably to win at Down Royal last time and has been raised 6lb for that success, while she has also displayed a liking for this track when an unlucky second to Notice To Close on her penultimate start.

The daughter of Yeats has taken well to chasing and this is just her fifth start over fences, so she looks like one of the more unexposed contenders in the race.

Her supporters will be hoping some rain arrives as she has shown a real aptitude for soft and heavy ground, and Curling is hoping the trip will eke out some improvement in the mare who looked a real strong stayer on her last two starts.

He said: "We are hoping the step up in trip will help her. She has always seemed like she would love an extreme distance like this. She won nicely the last day and we would be hoping for a bit of rain.

"She ran very well at this track two starts ago, she was a bit unlucky after making a mistake at the last which probably cost her. She won well at Down Royal since and we are hopeful she will give a good account of herself."

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Diol Ker

We decided to run him here instead of the Thyestes, and I think the trip will suit him. He obviously has gone up a few pounds for the last day and Kieren is only able to claim 3lb this time around, but he is in very good form and we are hoping he can run a good race.

Enda Bolger, trainer of Champagne Platinum

He ran well in this race last year when he was second to Death Duty. He seems in good form and we are hopeful of a good showing again.

Seamus Neville, trainer of Notice To Close

I would expect a good run out of him. He's in good form and the trip should suit him. He has run well at this track lately and this is a competitive contest but we expect him to run a respectable race.

Mouse Morris, trainer of Whatsnotoknow

He ran a good third at Naas the last time over fences and has a nice weight here. The trip shouldn’t be a problem to him.

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.