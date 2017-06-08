Prendergast out of induced coma

Shane Prendergast, the 19-year-old point-to-point rider who suffered head and back injuries in a fall at Ballingarry on Sunday, has come out of the induced coma.

Prendergast was airlifted from the meeting at the County Tipperary track to the Midlands General Hospital in Tullamore following the fall.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, Turf Club chief medical officer, said on Thursday: "In addition to bruising to his brain, Prendergast suffered fractures to his T6 and T7 vertebrae and will require surgery. He is expected to be transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin within the next few days."

Prendergast was injured when his mount, Jack The Snake, slipped and fell on a bend.