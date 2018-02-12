Power still positive about Cheltenham despite Burning Ambition defeat

St James's Place Foxhunter Chase favourite Burning Ambition may have been defeated by Gilgamboa at Punchestown on Sunday, but his trainer's confidence was anything but dented.

Burning Ambition, who was chasing his fourth straight success but just his second under rules, delivered his challenge at the last and looked the likely winner, only for Gilgamboa to battle back and go on to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

Pierce Power said on Monday: “We were thrilled to bits with the horse. Initially we had our heads in our hands a little bit, but when you look back at the race you realise what a good run it was.”

Power believes his improving seven-year-old will benefit for the experience, and added: “Our horse hadn’t come out of second gear in his previous five wins – he never had to sprint in a race or anything – so he’ll have learned an awful amount from that defeat.

“To run Gilgamboa so close on just his second start under rules was a brilliant performance. If that horse was qualified for the Foxhunter at Cheltenham you’d have to say he’d be pretty short in the betting.

“Our fella has come out of the race in great form, bucking and squealing, so we’ll give him a few easy days before we start gearing him towards Cheltenham. I think he has a serious chance.”

So do bookmakers and punters, with Burning Ambition a best-priced 6-1 favourite for the March 16 contest.

St James's Place Foxhunter Chase

Paddy Power: 9-2 Burning Ambition, 6 Wonderful Charm, 7 Foxrock, 9 Pacha Du Polder, 10 bar

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news